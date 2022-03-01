Stanford’s Regan Smith Will Take On Tough Day 4 Double at NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

March 16-19, 2022

Mcauley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Stanford freshman Regan Smith will swim a tough 200 fly/200 back double on the final day of the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. That is a shift from the day 3 100 fly/100 back double that she chose instead at last week’s Pac-12 Championships.

Stanford head coach Greg Meehan often changes swimmers’ events between the conference and national championship meets.

Smith’s Potential Schedule:

Day 1

200 medley relay finals

800 medley relay finals

Day 2

No races

Day 3

100 Back Prelims/Finals

400 Medley Relay Finals

Day 4

200 Back Prelims/Finals

200 Fly Prelims/Finals

400 Free Relay Finals

At Pac-12s, Smith swam the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly for points, plus an exhibition 50 free on day 2 of the meet and three relays (200 medley, 400 medley, 400 free relay).

The 200 back/200 fly double is a rare one, but not-unheard of.

Florida’s Elizabeth Beisel pulled the double as a senior in 2014, finishing 5th in the 200 back and 15th in the 200 fly. Another Florida Gator, Teresa Crippen, did this double at NCAAs regularly. As a senior in 2012, she was 5th in the 200 back and 8th in the 200 fly. In 2011, she was 4th and 7th; in 2010 she was 3rd and 5th; and in 2009 she was 2nd and 22nd.

The best model for Smith to look toward is Misty Hyman. Also a Stanford swimmer, in 1998 Hyman swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 back, and won all three races.

Hyman also had three relay swims, but wasn’t on Stanford’s 400 free relay that year, which meant no final day triple. The Cardinal used Smith on the 400 free relay at Pac-12s, and if they do so again, that would be a challenge for her, though she did do a triple (100 back/100 fly/400 medley relay) at Pac-12s and was faster in the medley relay leadoff than in the individual 100 back.

Smith is the current World Record holder in the 200 backstroke in long course meters competition, a former World Record holder in the 100 back, and an Olympic medalist in both the 100 back and 200 fly.

She is seeded #1 in the 100 back, #1 in the 200 back, and #1 in the 200 fly going into NCAAs. She will face steep competition, especially in the backstroke races, against Olympians Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon, star Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh, and the defending NCAA Champion in the 100 back Katharine Berkoff.