FINIS Introduces Its Largest Strapless Paddles To-Date – Introducing Manta Paddles

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global pre-launch of their newest paddle, the Manta. Larger than any of their existing paddles, the Mantas were designed to increase strength and distance-per-stroke.

While most strength training paddles on the market today are made with uncomfortable rubber straps that pull the skin and often break, the FINIS Mantas break the mold. By eliminating the need for straps, swimmers can focus on what’s most important, building strength and improving their technique. No straps, less stress.

A contoured design guides the hand into the proper catch phase, while vent holes reduce stress on the shoulders and allow for an increased feel of the water. Manta Paddles can be used in all 4 strokes as they were intentionally designed not to be too big.

Manta Paddles are available for pre-order today at FINISswim.com/Manta-Paddles

Orders will ship in April 2022.

ABOUT FINIS, INC.

Founded in 1993 by Olympic Champion Swimmer, Pablo Morales, and former collegiate aquatic sports athlete, John Mix, FINIS Inc. is an international swimming company that designs industry-first, highest-quality products to help swimmers of all ages and levels learn to love swimming and enhance their skills for life. Through its commitment to product innovation, education, and community, FINIS helps advance the sport of swimming while making it more accessible and enjoyable for all.

FINIS introduced the monofin into the United States market in 1993. Today, FINIS monofins are used globally by Olympic champions and aspirational mermaids alike. The Original Swimmer’s Snorkel, a FINIS invention, is used by over 1M people worldwide and FINIS was the first to use cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver underwater music through products like the Duo and Amnis Stream. The company’s latest product, the FINIS Smart Goggle, continues a legacy of swimming industry firsts. FINIS offers a wide selection of swimwear, training gear, and electronics for kids and adults. For more information, please visit https://www.finisswim.com/; Instagram: @finisswim, Facebook: @Finisinc, and Twitter: @FINISswim.