Olympic Star Katie Ledecky Moves to Gainesville To Train With The Guys

Coming off her third successful Olympic Games Katie Ledecky explains the process of how and why she moved to Gainesville. She didn’t say it outright, but it sounds like she wanted to train with the talented Gator men’s distance group. What do you think? Of course coach Anthony Nesty has proven his success training distance swimmers.

Has Katie considered ISL? Apparently not according to this interview. She said World Championships is the priority and focusing on her long course meters training on the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She’d like to race short course meters, but she has nothing planned right now.

I loved this catch-up with Katie, particularly hearing about her time off after the Olympic and actually doing water aerobics.

Katie is back in action at USA Swimming’s Pro Swim in Chicago. That’s not 100% confirmed, but I think she’ll be there, and she’s definitely got her training mojo back.

I’m holding off on the prediction game until after the Pro Swim, but, please, drop in your predictions in the comments.

Follow Katie Ledecky on Instagram.



Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.