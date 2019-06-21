Stanford’s Fischer Among 3 Water Polo Academic All-Americans

Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer, who was tabbed as collegiate women’s water polo’s player of the year with the Cutino Award, was named as the Google Cloud Division I At-Large women’s Academic All-American of the Year.

Fischer was the lone Division I women’s water polo player to garner Academic All-America honors, earning first team accolades in 2019 after receiving second team nods in 2018. Fischer, the 2019 NCAA Tournament MVP and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year, was one of 32 women with 4.00 or higher GPAs across the three Academic All-America teams.

Macalester College’s Lucille Moran earned third team honors among the Division III At-Large selections. Morgan was a second team ACWPA Division III All-American after leading her team to the CWPA Division III crown.

Pacific’s Andrea De Nardi was the lone men’s water polo selected to the Division I men’s at-large team. DiNardi was a 2018 NCAA Elite 90 Award winner and boasted a 4.0. He played in all 24 of the Tigers’ games, scoring 23 goals and adding 13 assists and 26 steals.

The at-large program for the Google Cloud Academic All-America® program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew and field hockey for women; and volleyball and wrestling for men.

