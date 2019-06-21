Alabama’s Bams Leads Division I At-Large Academic All-America Teams

Alabama swimmer Laurent Bams was named as the Google Cloud Division I Men’s At-Large Academic All-American of the Year, leading 15 men’s swimmers and divers among 47 first, second and third team honorees.

Seven men, including Bams, were tabbed as first teamers, while four earned second team acclaim and four were named to the third team.

Bams and Alabama teammate Robert Howard were repeat first team selections. North Carolina State’s Andreas Vazaios garnered second team honors for the second straight year.

Joining Bams and Howard on the first team were Kentucky’s Bowen Anderson, Missouri’s Daniel Hein, LSU’s Alarii Levreault-Lopez, Navy’s Zach Piedt and Michigan State’s Scott Piper.

Bams, Hein, Howard, Piper, Levrault-Lopez (4.04), second teamers Grant House (Arizona State), Wyatt Rumrill (South Dakota State) and Shane Vyskocil (Bryant) and third teamers Coley Sullivan (Brown) and Eric Knowles (N.C. State) were among 27 men with perfect 4.00 or higher GPAs.

Bams finished 12th in the 100 breast and was part of Alabama’s NCAA champion 200 medley relay and ninth place 400 medley relay and 400 free relay teams at the NCAA Championships.

Howard, the 2019 SEC Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, finished third in the 50 free, fifth in the 100 free and 19th in the 200 free and was a member of the title winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay, and ninth place 400 medley relay and 400 free relay teams at the NCAA Championships. He also was the SEC champion in the 50 free and 100 free and as part of Alabama’s SEC champion 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

Hein finished 19th in the 200 back and 22nd in the 100 back and was a member of Mizzou’s seventh place 400 medley relay and 15th place 200 medley relay at the NCAA Championships.

Piedt was a first team All-Patriot League selection after posting runnerup finishes in the 100 fly and 100 free and a third place effort in the 50 free at the conference championships.

Piper set the MSU school record in the 200 IM (1:46.42) and 200 fly (1:42.73)at the Big Ten Championships.

On the women’s side, 11 swimmers and divers were honored across the three Academic All-America teams.

Kentucky’s Asia Seidt and LSU’s Kate Zimmer were tabbed for first team honors, with Seidt moving up from the third team a year ago. Seven swimmers and divers made the second team, including 2018 first team selection Ella Eastin from Stanford and 2018 second teamer Alicia Finnigan from Liberty. Two more swimmers rounded out the third team.

Seidt, Zimmer (4.06), second teamers Courtney Aycock (Michigan State), Finnigan, Lindsay Helferich (Nebraska) and Mikaela Lujan (South Carolina) and third teamer Ayla Bonniwell (Florida State) among 32 women with 4.00 or higher GPAs.

Seidt, a three-time SEC champion in the 200 backstroke, finished third in the event at the NCAA Championships as well as fifth in the 200 IM and 100 back. She also was part of UK’s 10th place 800 free relay, 15th place 400 medley relay and 15th place 400 free relay teams at the NCAAs.

Eastin was the national champion in the 400 IM and runnerup in the 200 IM and 200 fly at the NCAA Championships. She also was part of the NCAA champion 800 free relay, third place 400 free relay and sixth place 400 medley relay.

Google Cloud Academic All-America Division I At-Large Teams

MEN’S TEAM



FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Bowen Anderson University of Kentucky Sr. 3.98 Biology (Pre-Med) Swimming Laurent Bams University of Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Economics Golf James Beckner Middle Tennessee State University Sr. 4 Biological Sciences / Pre-Dentistry Tennis Nuno Borges Mississippi State University Sr. 3.89 Kinesiology Gymnastics Jacopo Gliozzi College of William & Mary Sr. 4 Physics Lacrosse Phil Goss Brown University Jr. 4 Economics / Political Science Swimming Daniel Hein University of Missouri Jr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Robert Howard University of Alabama Sr. 4 Accounting Swimming Alarii Levreault-Lopez Louisiana State University Sr. 4.04 Petroleum Engineering Wrestling Rico Montoya University of Northern Colorado Sr. 4 Sports Administration Swimming Zach Piedt U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.98 Computer Science Swimming Scott Piper Michigan State University Jr. 4 Biosystems Engineering Gymnastics Noah Roberson Pennsylvania State University Sr. 4 Biomedical Engineering & Biomechanics Gymnastics Brian Schibler University of Oklahoma Sr. 4 Chemical Biosciences / Spanish Gymnastics Anton Stephenson University of Nebraska Sr. 3.97 Nutrition & Health Sciences Tennis Dustin Werner Campbell University Sr. 4 Economics / Business Administration SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Jimmy Bendeck Baylor University Sr. 3.91 Finance, Entrepreneurship & Corporate Innovation Wrestling Cameron Caffey Michigan State University So. 4 Computer Engineering Gymnastics Christian Correale U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.96 Applied Mathematics Fencing Eli Dershwitz Harvard University Sr. 3.48 History Tennis Lucas Grego Grand Canyon University Sr. 4 MBA / Sports Business Ice Hockey Kyle Haak U.S. Air Force Academy Sr. 3.9 Physics Swimming Grant House Arizona State University So. 4 Exercise & Wellness Wrestling Joey McKenna Ohio State University Sr. 3.89 Operations Management Tennis Jannik Opitz Western Michigan University Jr. 4 Finance Swimming Wyatt Rumrill South Dakota State University Sr. 4 Human Biology Tennis Bailey Showers Georgia State University Jr. 4.02 Risk Management & Insurance Tennis Ben Stride UMKC Gr. 4.00/4.00 Environmental & Urban Geosciences Ice Hockey John Teets University of Alabama in Huntsville Sr. 4 Finance Swimming Andreas Vazaios North Carolina State University Sr. 3.79 Psychology Swimming Shane Vyskocil Bryant University Sr. 4 Politics & Law THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Enrique Asmar New Mexico State University Sr. 3.97 Civil Engineering Ice Hockey Adam Brubacher RIT Jr. 4 Business Marketing Swimming Andrew Capobianco Indiana University So. 3.95 Exercise Science Water Polo Andrea De Nardi University of the Pacific Jr. 4 Engineering Management Swimming Dean Farris Harvard University Jr. 3.59 History & Science Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh University Jr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering / Finance Ice Hockey Edwin Hookenson Minnesota State University, Mankato Jr. 4 Finance & Accounting Volleyball Miki Jauhiainen Brigham Young University Jr. 4 Computer Science Gymnastics Justin Karstadt University of Minnesota Sr. 3.78 Kinesiology Swimming Eric Knowles North Carolina State University So. 4 Materials Science / Engineering Rifle David Koenders West Virginia University Jr. 4 Psych. Sport & Exercise / Psych. Human Services Tennis Sameer Kumar Stanford University Sr. 3.92 Economics Tennis Kailash Panchapakesan University of Illinois at Chicago Jr. 4 Biological Sciences Swimming Coley Sullivan Brown University Jr. 4 Applied Mathematics / Economics Volleyball Stijn van Tilburg University of Hawai’i Sr. 3.79 Economics Lacrosse Matthew Vangalen University of Detroit Mercy Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Finance

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Laurent Bams, University of Alabama

WOMEN’S TEAM



FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Emily Arbuthnott Stanford University Jr. 4.14 Economics Tennis Sofia Blanco Oklahoma State University Sr. 4 Psychology Tennis Andie Daniell University of Alabama Sr. 4 Human Performance Exercise Science Crew Paige Danielson Washington State University Sr. 4 Electrical Engineering Water Polo Makenzie Fischer Stanford University Jr. 4.03 Mechanical Engineering Golf Lois Kaye Go University of South Carolina Jr. 4 Finance / Accounting Skiing Katharine Irwin (1) University of New Mexico Sr. 4.12 Biology Gymnastics Kelsy Kurfirst Cornell University Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Golf Hanley Long Middle Tennessee State University Sr. 4 Organizational Communications Skiing Julie Mohagen University of Utah Sr. 4 Finance Lacrosse Anne Richter U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Golf Petra Salko University of Oregon Sr. 4.05 Business Administration / Finance Swimming Asia Seidt University of Kentucky Jr. 4 Kinesiology Golf Albane Valenzuela Stanford University Jr. 4.03 Political Science Swimming Kate Zimmer Louisiana State University Sr. 4.06 Nutrition & Food Sciences SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Courtney Aycock Michigan State University Sr. 4 Kinesiology Swimming Ella Eastin Stanford University Sr. 3.74 Human Biology Crew Raien Emery University of Alabama Gr. 4.00/4.00 Environmental Science (U) / Geography (G) Swimming Alicia Finnigan Liberty University Sr. 4 Interdisciplinary Studies Swimming Lindsay Helferich University of Nebraska Sr. 4 Civil Engineering Swimming Mikaela Lujan University of South Carolina Sr. 4 Biological Sciences Swimming Chantal Nack University of Minnesota Sr. 3.67 Civil Engineering Swimming Annie Ochitwa University of Missouri Gr. 3.97/4.00 History (U) / Journalism (G) Bowling Kristin Quah Vanderbilt University Sr. 3.97 Biomedical and Electrical Engineering Tennis Abigail Rosiello West Virginia University Sr. 4 Immunology & Medical Microbiology Ice Hockey Nicole Schammel University of Minnesota Gr. 3.95/3.63 Business & Marketing (U) / Sport Management (G) Gymnastics Maggie Tamburro North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Biomedical Engineering Crew Amy Tarczynski Brown University Sr. 4 Economics Golf Lauren Tibbets Butler University Sr. 4 Actuarial Science Lacrosse Zoe Verni Brown University Sr. 4 Economics / International Relations THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Hunter Aitchison Duke University Sr. 3.85 Neuroscience Crew Aiste Balciunaite University of Massachusetts Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry & Molecular Bio / Chem. Engineering Golf Jacqueline Bendrick Furman University Gr. 3.98/3.90 Biology / Education Swimming Ayla Bonniwell Florida State University Jr. 4 Finance Golf Virginia Elena Carta Duke University Sr. 3.91 Environmental Sciences and Policy Golf Ashley Childers Missouri State University Sr. 4 Logistics & Supply Chain Management Tennis Marina Cozac University of Nebraska Sr. 4 Mathematics Gymnastics Alex Hyland University of Kentucky Sr. 3.94 Kinesiology Gymnastics Abby Kaufman West Virginia University Jr. 4 Exercise Physiology / Med. Humanities / Health Studies Gymnastics Anne Kuhm Arizona State University Sr. 4 Liberal Studies Tennis Vivienne Kulicke SMU Sr. 4 Business Management & Spanish Gymnastics Shannon McNatt University of Utah Sr. 3.99 Quantitative Analysis of Markets & Organizations Field Hockey Kelsey Nolan Ohio State University Sr. 4 Linguistics / TESOL Education Lacrosse Hailey Wagner Marist College Sr. 3.98 Biomedical Sciences Tennis Malini Wijesinghe Bradley University Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry / Spanish / Philosophy

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Makenzie Fischer, Stanford University