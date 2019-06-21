Madison Kennedy Talks Joining ISL and Her Husband’s Car Getting Stolen (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

Madison Kennedy is having an interesting summer: first, her husband’s car was stolen out of their own driveway. As Kennedy describes in the video, the window was broken, the car was hot-wired, and it was taken for a joyride. Needless to say, they got the car back, and neither Kennedy nor her husband were harmed.

In more positive news, Kennedy has signed with the D.C. Trident, one of eight professional swim teams that will compete in the International Swimming League’s (ISL) debut season of professional competitions this fall. Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, and Cody Miller, among others, join Kennedy on the D.C. Trident.

SwimSwam caught up with Kennedy at last weekend’s 2019 Charlotte Ultra, where she swam the 50 and 100 freestyles, placing 1st in the 50 in 25.26, and 3rd in the 100 freestyle in 56.79. In August, Kennedy will represent Team USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.