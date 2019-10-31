Southern California Swimming To Halt Competitions If Air Quality Is Poor

Southern California Swimming has implemented new policies that will cut off practices or competition if air quality reaches an unhealthy level – a response to the California wildfires.

The surge of wildfires in California this fall has led to power outages and worsening air quality. And that, in turn, is having an effect on swimming, particularly at California’s many outdoor facilities. Southern California Swimming emailed its members this week announcing a new policy prohibiting practice or competition if the air quality falls below a certain standard.

Southern California Swimming will reference AirNow.gov, a site developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and others to track air quality across the country. The site, which you can find here, gives Air Quality Index (AQI) ratings to areas across the country. The AQI operates on a scale of zero to 500:

0-50: Air quality good

51-100: Air quality moderate

101-150: Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

151-200: Air quality unhealthy

201-300: Air quality very unhealthy

301-500: Air quality hazardous

SCS’s new policy means that if an area’s AQI goes over 151, competition and practice will be canceled. For reference, as of 3:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, Bakersfield, CA (north of Los Angeles) was listed at a rating of 187, though most other areas in Southern California were below 50.