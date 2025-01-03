South Carolina Swim & Dive Kicks Off 2025 With Dual Meet At Virginia Tech

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – South Carolina swimming & diving kicks off the spring portion of the 2024-25 season with a trip to Virginia Tech. The dual meet takes place Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and begins at 12:00 p.m.

The women’s swimming program is coming off of a first-place finish at the Gamecock Invitational back in November where they set one school and two pool records at the Carolina Natatorium. Currently the women’s program has a 3-2 record which includes a ranked win against Duke who was No.16 while the Gamecocks were No. 17 at the time. In the December CSCAA Division I Top 25 poll the program saw a No. 22 ranking to cap off the year.

The men’s program saw a school record and 15 new marks in the top 10 all-time list at the Gamecock Invitational. The team enters this meet with a 2-2 dual record.

Both programs top the Hokies in the all-time series; the men lead 13-3 while the women have a record of 12-3. Additionally, Virginia Tech’s men’s program sits at No. 19 in CSCAA’s December Top 25 poll.