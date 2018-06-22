Sjostrom, Le Clos and Peaty Highlight Sette Colli Psych Sheets

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

The psych sheets for the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy have been released, with several big international names set to compete.

Among them are Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and South Africa’s Chad Le Clos, two of the biggest stars in the sport today, who will both be representing Energy Standard. Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, the fastest breaststroker in history, will also be there.

Sjostrom, who won three gold medals last summer at the World Championships in Budapest, is entered in her regular four – the 50 and 100 of free and fly – along with the 200 free, an event she has strayed away from since winning Olympic silver in 2016. Some of her biggest competition in her events will be the last two 50 free Olympic gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) and Pernille Blume (DEN), along with Femke Heemskerk (NED) in the 200 free.

Le Clos, the 2017 world champion in the 200 fly, will swim some ‘off’ events in Rome, entered in the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 back, and the 200 IM. He has pursued the freestyle events a little more recently, adding the 100 to his regular 200 in April at the Commonwealth Games, and has been successful in both the 50 and the 200 IM when he chooses to swim them on the World Cup Circuit (though that’s usually SCM).

In the 50 free, he’ll go up against the likes of Bruno Fratus (BRA), the 2017 world championship silver medalist, 2018 Commonwealth champ Ben Proud (GBR), and 2016 SC World champion Jesse Puts (NED). His top challengers in the 100 will be Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, along with Brazilians Marcelo Chierighini, Gabriel Santos and Pedro Spajari.

Santo Condorelli, who is in the process of switching his sporting citizenship to Italy, will also be in action, swimming the 50 free, 100 free and 50 fly.

The 23-year-old Peaty leads stacked fields in the men’s 50 and 100 breast, with some of the other names including Ross Murdoch (GBR), Joao Gomes (BRA), Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) and Marco Koch (GER). The 200 breast is led by Murdoch and Koch, along with 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist James Wilby (GBR).

OTHER BIG NAMES