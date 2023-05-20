Siobhan Haughey Takes Series Lead After Mare Nostrum – Barcelona (PRIZE MONEY)

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA
- Wednesday, May 17th & Thursday, May 18th
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
After the second of three stops on the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey has emerged as the dominant force in the Mediterranean racing tour.
With a sweep of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles mid-week, and the top female performance by FINA points, she earned an additional €1,650 ($1,785) in prize money in Spain.
The Spanish stop offered the same prize money for 1st (€350), 2nd (€200), and 3rd (€100) place finishes in each event as the prior stop in Canet, France did. While results here still contribute to the overall series-long “best FINA Points performance” standings, unlike Canet, there was no bonus for the top 20 FINA points finishers at this meet alone.
Instead, just the top male and female swimmer per gender, ranked by their single best swim, receives €600 each in bonus money.
Haughey earned that bonus from her 52.50 in the 100 freestyle, a world-leading time this year, and Ippei Watanabe earned it on the men’s side with a 2:08.48 in the 200 breast. That’s 1.6 seconds better than he was in Canet (where, incidentally, he also had the best points swim).
There were again no series or meet records in Barcelona, which keeps the prize money pretty clean.
Event Prizes:
- 1st place – €350
- 2nd place – €200
- 3rd place – €100
For the big prizes on offer at the end series, which is the €15,000 in overall series prize money, the front-runner on the women’s side Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden is out of the running after missing the Barcelona stop (though she still has the second-most prize money).
That leaves Siobhan Haughey with a pretty comfortable lead in the women’s battle, 64 points ahead of her next-closest competitor Marrit Steenbergen. Given the tear that the Hong Kong swimmer has been on over the last week, it would take something unbelievable from Steenbergen (who has been swimming well in her own right) to catch her for the €4,000 bonus.
On the men’s side, Ippei Watanabe also has a pretty comfortable lead after having the best FINA Points swim at each meet so far – including the breakthrough 2:08.48 in the 200 breaststroke in Barcelona. A lot of the Japanese swimmers were better in Barcelona than in Canet, so that leaves room for a crash later, but so far he’s the front-runner for the series win.
Keep in mind that the Monaco speed battles, which offer shootout-style events in each of the 50 meter strokes, will have a ton of prize money as well (and excitement, for that matter).
Best FINA Points Swims of the Series, per gender (sum of one event per swimmer per meet):
- Best FINA Points swim – €4,000
- 2nd best FINA Points swim – €2,000
- 3rd best FINA Points swim – €1,000
- 4th-best FINA Points swim – €500
- Full Standings After Barcelona (PDF)
Women’s Standings After Barcelona:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Canet Event/Time
|Canet Points
|Barcelona Event/Time
|Barcelona Points
|Total Points
|1
|Siobhan Haughey
|200 free – 1:55.42
|937
|100 free – 52.50
|955
|1892
|2
|Marrit Steenbergen
|100 free – 53.42
|907
|200 free – 1:56.10
|921
|1828
|3
|Lara van Niekerk
|50 breast – 30.37
|897
|50 breast – 30.21
|912
|1809
|4
|Ingrid Wilm
|50 back – 28.10
|885
|50 back – 27.76
|918
|1803
|5
|Analia Pigree
|50 back – 27.92
|902
|50 back – 28.06
|888
|1790
|6
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|50 breast – 30.74
|865
|200 IM – 2:09.47
|924
|1789
|7
|Imogen Clark
|50 breast – 30.39
|896
|50 breast – 30.42
|893
|1789
|8
|Adela Piskorska
|50 back – 28.20
|875
|50 back – 27.98
|896
|1771
|9
|Cate Campbell
|100 free – 53.78
|888
|100 free – 54.07
|874
|1762
|10
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM – 4:37.60
|883
|200 IM – 2:11.73
|877
|1760
Men’s Standings After Barcelona:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Canet Event/Time
|Canet Points
|Barcelona Event/Time
|Barcelona Points
|Total Points
|1
|Ippei Watanabe
|200 breast – 2:10.08
|907
|200 breast – 2:08.48
|942
|1849
|2
|So Ogata
|200 IM – 1:58.47
|891
|200 IM – 1:58.09
|899
|1790
|3
|Riku Yamaguchi
|400 IM – 4:13.68
|888
|400 IM – 4:12.43
|901
|1789
|4
|Dylan Carter
|100 free – 48.84
|869
|100 free – 49.09
|877
|1746
|5
|Tomoyuki Matsushita
|400 IM – 4:17.92
|845
|400 IM – 4:12.42
|901
|1746
|6
|Tomoru Honda
|200 fly – 1:55.09
|881
|400 IM – 4:16.15
|862
|1743
|7
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|200 free – 1:47.33
|858
|200 free – 1:46.48
|879
|1737
|8
|Szebasztian Szabo
|50 fly – 23.40
|862
|50 fly – 23.33
|869
|1731
|9
|Dawid Wiekiera
|200 breast – 2:12.28
|865
|200 breast – 2:12.14
|863
|1728
|10
|Henrik Christiansen
|400 free – 3:50.53
|869
|1500 free – 15:16.70
|857
|1726
Prize Money Earned in Barcelona
|Rank
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Barcelona Bonus
|Barcelona Total
|USD Prize Money
|1
|Siobhan Haughey
|€1,050
|€0
|€0
|€600
|€1,650
|$1,782
|2
|Ippei Watanabe
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€600
|€950
|$1,026
|3
|Marrit Steenbergen
|€0
|€600
|€100
|€700
|$756
|3
|Ingrid Wilm
|€700
|€0
|€0
|€700
|$756
|3
|Lydia Jacoby
|€700
|€0
|€0
|€700
|$756
|3
|Ahmed Hafnaoui
|€700
|€0
|€0
|€700
|$756
|3
|Lorenzo Mora
|€700
|€0
|€0
|€700
|$756
|8
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|€350
|€200
|€0
|€550
|$594
|8
|Szebasztian Szabo
|€350
|€200
|€0
|€550
|$594
|8
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|€350
|€200
|€0
|€550
|$594
|8
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|€350
|€200
|€0
|€550
|$594
|8
|Tomoyuki Matsushita
|€350
|€200
|€0
|€550
|$594
|13
|Ella Janssen
|€350
|€0
|€100
|€450
|$486
|13
|Lara van Niekerk
|€350
|€0
|€100
|€450
|$486
|13
|Michael Andrew
|€350
|€0
|€100
|€450
|$486
|13
|Noe Ponti
|€350
|€0
|€100
|€450
|$486
|17
|Beatriz Dizotti
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Laura Bernat
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Melanie Henique
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Louise Hansson
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Lana Pudar
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Mio Narita
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Florent Manaudou
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Thomas Ceccon
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Miroslav Knedla
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|Krzysztof Chmielewski
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|17
|So Ogata
|€350
|€0
|€0
|€350
|$378
|28
|Adela Piskorska
|€0
|€200
|€100
|€300
|$324
|28
|Daniel Jervis
|€0
|€200
|€100
|€300
|$324
|30
|Valentine Dumont
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Boglarka Kapas
|€0
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|30
|Agostina Hein
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Danielle Hill
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Africa Zamorano
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Ruta Meilutyte
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Martina Carraro
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Thea Blomsterberg
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Rikako Ikee
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Maggie MacNeil
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Airi Mitsui
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Mary-Sphie Harvey
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Amazigh Yebba Wissam
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Joris Bouchaut
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Shane Ryan
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Ksawery Masiuk
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Brodie Williams
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Jan Kalusowski
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Dawid Wiekiera
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Abdelrahman Elaraby
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Mario Molla
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Arbidel Gonzalez
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|30
|Riku Yamaguchi
|€0
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|53
|Anna Hopkin
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Cate Campbell
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Angela Martinez
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Hanna Rosvall
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Assuncao Alexia
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Imogen Clark
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Ana Blazevic
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Maaike de Waard
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Katerine Savard
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Helena Bach
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Dylan Carter
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Luiz Altamir Melo
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Henrik Kristiansen
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Michele Lamberti
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Thierry Bollin
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Antoine Herlem
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Simone Cerasuolo
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Andrius Dislauskas
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Lucien Vergnes
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Nicholas Lia
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Adrian Jaskiewicz
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Finlay Knox
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|53
|Tomoru Honda
|€0
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
Overall Series Prize Money Through Barcelona
|Rank
|Barcelona Total
|Canet Total
|Series Total
|
USD Conversion
|1
|Siobhan Haughey
|€1,650
|€3,400
|€5,050
|$5,454
|2
|Sarah Sjostrom
|€0
|€4,700
|€4,700
|$5,076
|3
|Ippei Watanabe
|€950
|€2,150
|€3,100
|$3,348
|4
|Marrit Steenbergen
|€700
|€1,550
|€2,250
|$2,430
|5
|So Ogata
|€350
|€1,300
|€1,650
|$1,782
|6
|Ingrid Wilm
|€700
|€800
|€1,500
|$1,620
|7
|Michael Andrew
|€450
|€900
|€1,350
|$1,458
|8
|Dylan Carter
|€100
|€1,200
|€1,300
|$1,404
|8
|Tomoru Honda
|€100
|€1,200
|€1,300
|$1,404
|10
|Lara van Niekerk
|€450
|€700
|€1,150
|$1,242
|10
|Mona McSharry
|€0
|€1,150
|€1,150
|$1,242
|12
|Analia Pigree
|€0
|€1,100
|€1,100
|$1,188
|13
|Fantine Lesaffre
|€0
|€1,050
|€1,050
|$1,134
|14
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|€550
|€350
|€900
|$972
|14
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|€550
|€350
|€900
|$972
|14
|Adela Piskorska
|€300
|€600
|€900
|$972
|14
|Riku Yamaguchi
|€200
|€700
|€900
|$972
|18
|Tomoyuki Matsushita
|€550
|€300
|€850
|$918
|19
|Valentine Dumont
|€200
|€600
|€800
|$864
|19
|Cate Campbell
|€100
|€700
|€800
|$864
|21
|Agostina Hein
|€200
|€550
|€750
|$810
|21
|Dawid Wiekiera
|€200
|€550
|€750
|$810
|23
|Lydia Jacoby
|€700
|€0
|€700
|$756
|23
|Ahmed Hafnaoui
|€700
|€0
|€700
|$756
|23
|Lorenzo Mora
|€700
|€0
|€700
|$756
|23
|Florent Manaudou
|€350
|€350
|€700
|$756
|23
|Imogen Clark
|€100
|€600
|€700
|$756
|28
|Mio Narita
|€350
|€300
|€650
|$702
|29
|Maaike de Waard
|€100
|€500
|€600
|$648
|29
|Kamil Sieradzki
|€0
|€600
|€600
|$648
|29
|Michelle Coleman
|€0
|€600
|€600
|$648
|32
|Szebasztian Szabo
|€550
|€0
|€550
|$594
|32
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|€550
|€0
|€550
|$594
|32
|Melanie Henique
|€350
|€200
|€550
|$594
|32
|Thea Blomsterberg
|€200
|€350
|€550
|$594
|32
|Airi Mitsui
|€200
|€350
|€550
|$594
|32
|Shane Ryan
|€200
|€350
|€550
|$594
|32
|Henrik Christiansen
|€0
|€550
|€550
|$594
|39
|Brodie Williams
|€200
|€300
|€500
|$540
|39
|Helena Bach
|€100
|€400
|€500
|$540
|41
|Ella Janssen
|€450
|€0
|€450
|$486
|41
|Noe Ponti
|€450
|€0
|€450
|$486
|41
|Beatriz Dizotti
|€350
|€100
|€450
|$486
|41
|Laura Bernat
|€350
|€100
|€450
|$486
|41
|Antoine Herlem
|€100
|€350
|€450
|$486
|41
|Francisca-Soares Martins
|€0
|€450
|€450
|$486
|47
|Jan Kaluskowski
|€0
|€400
|€400
|$432
|48
|Louise Hansson
|€350
|€0
|€350
|$378
|48
|Lana Pudar
|€350
|€0
|€350
|$378
|48
|Thomas Ceccon
|€350
|€0
|€350
|$378
|48
|Miroslav Knedla
|€350
|€0
|€350
|$378
|48
|Krzysztof Chmielewski
|€350
|€0
|€350
|$378
|48
|Emma Terebo
|€0
|€350
|€350
|$378
|48
|Hiroko Makino
|€0
|€350
|€350
|$378
|48
|Yohann Ndoye-Brouard
|€0
|€350
|€350
|$378
|48
|Jon Jontvedt
|€0
|€350
|€350
|$378
|57
|Daniel Jervis
|€300
|€0
|€300
|$324
|57
|Rikako Ikee
|€200
|€100
|€300
|$324
|57
|Cameron Booker
|€0
|€300
|€300
|$324
|57
|Krzystof Chmielewski
|€0
|€300
|€300
|$324
|61
|Boglarka Kapas
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Danielle Hill
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Africa Zamorano
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Ruta Meilutyte
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Martina Carraro
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Maggie MacNeil
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Mary-Sphie Harvey
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Amazigh Yebba Wissam
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Joris Bouchaut
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Ksawery Masiuk
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Jan Kalusowski
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Abdelrahman Elaraby
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Mario Molla
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Arbidel Gonzalez
|€200
|€0
|€200
|$216
|61
|Lucien Vergnes
|€100
|€100
|€200
|$216
|61
|Adrian Jaskiewicz
|€100
|€100
|€200
|$216
|61
|Adrian Santos Martin
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Pauline Mahieu
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Kregor Zirk
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Tamily Holub
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Macarena Ceballos
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Luiz-Altamir Melo
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Jakub Majerski
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|61
|Szebastian Szabo
|€0
|€200
|€200
|$216
|85
|Anna Hopkin
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Angela Martinez
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Hanna Rosvall
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Assuncao Alexia
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Ana Blazevic
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Katerine Savard
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Luiz Altamir Melo
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Henrik Kristiansen
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Michele Lamberti
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Thierry Bollin
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Simone Cerasuolo
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Andrius Dislauskas
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Nicholas Lia
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Finlay Knox
|€100
|€0
|€100
|$108
|85
|Darragh Greene
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Reona Aoki
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Diego Mira Albaladejo
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Kim Busch
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Hadrien Salvan
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Jaouad Syoud
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Zsuzsanna Jakabos
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Maxime Grousset
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Marina Garcia
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Leonardo de Deus
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Ana Monteiro
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Tomy-Lee Camblong
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Ruka Takezawa
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108
|85
|Oskar Hoff
|€0
|€100
|€100
|$108