Siobhan Haughey Takes Series Lead After Mare Nostrum – Barcelona (PRIZE MONEY)

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

After the second of three stops on the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey has emerged as the dominant force in the Mediterranean racing tour.

With a sweep of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles mid-week, and the top female performance by FINA points, she earned an additional €1,650 ($1,785) in prize money in Spain.

The Spanish stop offered the same prize money for 1st (€350), 2nd (€200), and 3rd (€100) place finishes in each event as the prior stop in Canet, France did. While results here still contribute to the overall series-long “best FINA Points performance” standings, unlike Canet, there was no bonus for the top 20 FINA points finishers at this meet alone.

Instead, just the top male and female swimmer per gender, ranked by their single best swim, receives €600 each in bonus money.

Haughey earned that bonus from her 52.50 in the 100 freestyle, a world-leading time this year, and Ippei Watanabe earned it on the men’s side with a 2:08.48 in the 200 breast. That’s 1.6 seconds better than he was in Canet (where, incidentally, he also had the best points swim).

There were again no series or meet records in Barcelona, which keeps the prize money pretty clean.

Event Prizes:

  • 1st place – €350
  • 2nd place – €200
  • 3rd place – €100

For the big prizes on offer at the end series, which is the €15,000 in overall series prize money, the front-runner on the women’s side Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden is out of the running after missing the Barcelona stop (though she still has the second-most prize money).

That leaves Siobhan Haughey with a pretty comfortable lead in the women’s battle, 64 points ahead of her next-closest competitor Marrit Steenbergen. Given the tear that the Hong Kong swimmer has been on over the last week, it would take something unbelievable from Steenbergen (who has been swimming well in her own right) to catch her for the €4,000 bonus.

On the men’s side, Ippei Watanabe also has a pretty comfortable lead after having the best FINA Points swim at each meet so far – including the breakthrough 2:08.48 in the 200 breaststroke in Barcelona. A lot of the Japanese swimmers were better in Barcelona than in Canet, so that leaves room for a crash later, but so far he’s the front-runner for the series win.

Keep in mind that the Monaco speed battles, which offer shootout-style events in each of the 50 meter strokes, will have a ton of prize money as well (and excitement, for that matter).

Best FINA Points Swims of the Series, per gender (sum of one event per swimmer per meet):

  • Best FINA Points swim – €4,000
  • 2nd best FINA Points swim – €2,000
  • 3rd best FINA Points swim – €1,000
  • 4th-best FINA Points swim – €500
  • Full Standings After Barcelona (PDF)

Women’s Standings After Barcelona:

Rank Swimmer Canet Event/Time Canet Points Barcelona Event/Time Barcelona Points Total Points
1 Siobhan Haughey 200 free – 1:55.42 937 100 free – 52.50 955 1892
2 Marrit Steenbergen 100 free – 53.42 907 200 free – 1:56.10 921 1828
3 Lara van Niekerk 50 breast – 30.37 897 50 breast – 30.21 912 1809
4 Ingrid Wilm 50 back – 28.10 885 50 back – 27.76 918 1803
5 Analia Pigree 50 back – 27.92 902 50 back – 28.06 888 1790
6 Anastasia Gorbenko 50 breast – 30.74 865 200 IM – 2:09.47 924 1789
7 Imogen Clark 50 breast – 30.39 896 50 breast – 30.42 893 1789
8 Adela Piskorska 50 back – 28.20 875 50 back – 27.98 896 1771
9 Cate Campbell 100 free – 53.78 888 100 free – 54.07 874 1762
10 Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM – 4:37.60 883 200 IM – 2:11.73 877 1760

Men’s Standings After Barcelona:

Rank Swimmer Canet Event/Time Canet Points Barcelona Event/Time Barcelona Points Total Points
1 Ippei Watanabe 200 breast – 2:10.08 907 200 breast – 2:08.48 942 1849
2 So Ogata 200 IM – 1:58.47 891 200 IM – 1:58.09 899 1790
3 Riku Yamaguchi 400 IM – 4:13.68 888 400 IM – 4:12.43 901 1789
4 Dylan Carter 100 free – 48.84 869 100 free – 49.09 877 1746
5 Tomoyuki Matsushita 400 IM – 4:17.92 845 400 IM – 4:12.42 901 1746
6 Tomoru Honda 200 fly – 1:55.09 881 400 IM – 4:16.15 862 1743
7 Katsuhiro Matsumoto 200 free – 1:47.33 858 200 free – 1:46.48 879 1737
8 Szebasztian Szabo 50 fly – 23.40 862 50 fly – 23.33 869 1731
9 Dawid Wiekiera 200 breast – 2:12.28 865 200 breast – 2:12.14 863 1728
10 Henrik Christiansen 400 free – 3:50.53 869 1500 free – 15:16.70 857 1726

Prize Money Earned in Barcelona

Rank 1st 2nd 3rd Barcelona Bonus Barcelona Total USD Prize Money
1 Siobhan Haughey €1,050 €0 €0 €600 €1,650 $1,782
2 Ippei Watanabe €350 €0 €0 €600 €950 $1,026
3 Marrit Steenbergen €0 €600 €100 €700 $756
3 Ingrid Wilm €700 €0 €0 €700 $756
3 Lydia Jacoby €700 €0 €0 €700 $756
3 Ahmed Hafnaoui €700 €0 €0 €700 $756
3 Lorenzo Mora €700 €0 €0 €700 $756
8 Anastasia Gorbenko €350 €200 €0 €550 $594
8 Szebasztian Szabo €350 €200 €0 €550 $594
8 Katsuhiro Matsumoto €350 €200 €0 €550 $594
8 Nicolo Martinenghi €350 €200 €0 €550 $594
8 Tomoyuki Matsushita €350 €200 €0 €550 $594
13 Ella Janssen €350 €0 €100 €450 $486
13 Lara van Niekerk €350 €0 €100 €450 $486
13 Michael Andrew €350 €0 €100 €450 $486
13 Noe Ponti €350 €0 €100 €450 $486
17 Beatriz Dizotti €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Laura Bernat €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Melanie Henique €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Louise Hansson €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Lana Pudar €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Mio Narita €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Florent Manaudou €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Thomas Ceccon €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Miroslav Knedla €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 Krzysztof Chmielewski €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
17 So Ogata €350 €0 €0 €350 $378
28 Adela Piskorska €0 €200 €100 €300 $324
28 Daniel Jervis €0 €200 €100 €300 $324
30 Valentine Dumont €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Boglarka Kapas €0 €0 €200 €200 $216
30 Agostina Hein €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Danielle Hill €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Africa Zamorano €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Ruta Meilutyte €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Martina Carraro €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Thea Blomsterberg €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Rikako Ikee €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Maggie MacNeil €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Airi Mitsui €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Mary-Sphie Harvey €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Amazigh Yebba Wissam €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Joris Bouchaut €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Shane Ryan €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Ksawery Masiuk €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Brodie Williams €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Jan Kalusowski €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Dawid Wiekiera €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Abdelrahman Elaraby €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Mario Molla €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Arbidel Gonzalez €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
30 Riku Yamaguchi €0 €200 €0 €200 $216
53 Anna Hopkin €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Cate Campbell €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Angela Martinez €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Hanna Rosvall €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Assuncao Alexia €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Imogen Clark €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Ana Blazevic €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Maaike de Waard €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Katerine Savard €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Helena Bach €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Dylan Carter €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Luiz Altamir Melo €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Henrik Kristiansen €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Michele Lamberti €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Thierry Bollin €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Antoine Herlem €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Simone Cerasuolo €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Andrius Dislauskas €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Lucien Vergnes €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Nicholas Lia €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Adrian Jaskiewicz €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Finlay Knox €0 €0 €100 €100 $108
53 Tomoru Honda €0 €0 €100 €100 $108

Overall Series Prize Money Through Barcelona

Rank Barcelona Total Canet Total Series Total
USD Conversion
1 Siobhan Haughey €1,650 €3,400 €5,050 $5,454
2 Sarah Sjostrom €0 €4,700 €4,700 $5,076
3 Ippei Watanabe €950 €2,150 €3,100 $3,348
4 Marrit Steenbergen €700 €1,550 €2,250 $2,430
5 So Ogata €350 €1,300 €1,650 $1,782
6 Ingrid Wilm €700 €800 €1,500 $1,620
7 Michael Andrew €450 €900 €1,350 $1,458
8 Dylan Carter €100 €1,200 €1,300 $1,404
8 Tomoru Honda €100 €1,200 €1,300 $1,404
10 Lara van Niekerk €450 €700 €1,150 $1,242
10 Mona McSharry €0 €1,150 €1,150 $1,242
12 Analia Pigree €0 €1,100 €1,100 $1,188
13 Fantine Lesaffre €0 €1,050 €1,050 $1,134
14 Anastasia Gorbenko €550 €350 €900 $972
14 Katsuhiro Matsumoto €550 €350 €900 $972
14 Adela Piskorska €300 €600 €900 $972
14 Riku Yamaguchi €200 €700 €900 $972
18 Tomoyuki Matsushita €550 €300 €850 $918
19 Valentine Dumont €200 €600 €800 $864
19 Cate Campbell €100 €700 €800 $864
21 Agostina Hein €200 €550 €750 $810
21 Dawid Wiekiera €200 €550 €750 $810
23 Lydia Jacoby €700 €0 €700 $756
23 Ahmed Hafnaoui €700 €0 €700 $756
23 Lorenzo Mora €700 €0 €700 $756
23 Florent Manaudou €350 €350 €700 $756
23 Imogen Clark €100 €600 €700 $756
28 Mio Narita €350 €300 €650 $702
29 Maaike de Waard €100 €500 €600 $648
29 Kamil Sieradzki €0 €600 €600 $648
29 Michelle Coleman €0 €600 €600 $648
32 Szebasztian Szabo €550 €0 €550 $594
32 Nicolo Martinenghi €550 €0 €550 $594
32 Melanie Henique €350 €200 €550 $594
32 Thea Blomsterberg €200 €350 €550 $594
32 Airi Mitsui €200 €350 €550 $594
32 Shane Ryan €200 €350 €550 $594
32 Henrik Christiansen €0 €550 €550 $594
39 Brodie Williams €200 €300 €500 $540
39 Helena Bach €100 €400 €500 $540
41 Ella Janssen €450 €0 €450 $486
41 Noe Ponti €450 €0 €450 $486
41 Beatriz Dizotti €350 €100 €450 $486
41 Laura Bernat €350 €100 €450 $486
41 Antoine Herlem €100 €350 €450 $486
41 Francisca-Soares Martins €0 €450 €450 $486
47 Jan Kaluskowski €0 €400 €400 $432
48 Louise Hansson €350 €0 €350 $378
48 Lana Pudar €350 €0 €350 $378
48 Thomas Ceccon €350 €0 €350 $378
48 Miroslav Knedla €350 €0 €350 $378
48 Krzysztof Chmielewski €350 €0 €350 $378
48 Emma Terebo €0 €350 €350 $378
48 Hiroko Makino €0 €350 €350 $378
48 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard €0 €350 €350 $378
48 Jon Jontvedt €0 €350 €350 $378
57 Daniel Jervis €300 €0 €300 $324
57 Rikako Ikee €200 €100 €300 $324
57 Cameron Booker €0 €300 €300 $324
57 Krzystof Chmielewski €0 €300 €300 $324
61 Boglarka Kapas €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Danielle Hill €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Africa Zamorano €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Ruta Meilutyte €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Martina Carraro €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Maggie MacNeil €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Mary-Sphie Harvey €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Amazigh Yebba Wissam €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Joris Bouchaut €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Ksawery Masiuk €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Jan Kalusowski €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Abdelrahman Elaraby €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Mario Molla €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Arbidel Gonzalez €200 €0 €200 $216
61 Lucien Vergnes €100 €100 €200 $216
61 Adrian Jaskiewicz €100 €100 €200 $216
61 Adrian Santos Martin €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Pauline Mahieu €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Kregor Zirk €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Tamily Holub €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Macarena Ceballos €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Luiz-Altamir Melo €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Jakub Majerski €0 €200 €200 $216
61 Szebastian Szabo €0 €200 €200 $216
85 Anna Hopkin €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Angela Martinez €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Hanna Rosvall €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Assuncao Alexia €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Ana Blazevic €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Katerine Savard €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Luiz Altamir Melo €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Henrik Kristiansen €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Michele Lamberti €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Thierry Bollin €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Simone Cerasuolo €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Andrius Dislauskas €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Nicholas Lia €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Finlay Knox €100 €0 €100 $108
85 Darragh Greene €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Reona Aoki €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Diego Mira Albaladejo €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Kim Busch €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Hadrien Salvan €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Jaouad Syoud €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Zsuzsanna Jakabos €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Maxime Grousset €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Marina Garcia €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Leonardo de Deus €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Ana Monteiro €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Tomy-Lee Camblong €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Ruka Takezawa €0 €100 €100 $108
85 Oskar Hoff €0 €100 €100 $108

