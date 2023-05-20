Siobhan Haughey Takes Series Lead After Mare Nostrum – Barcelona (PRIZE MONEY)

2023 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

After the second of three stops on the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey has emerged as the dominant force in the Mediterranean racing tour.

With a sweep of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles mid-week, and the top female performance by FINA points, she earned an additional €1,650 ($1,785) in prize money in Spain.

The Spanish stop offered the same prize money for 1st (€350), 2nd (€200), and 3rd (€100) place finishes in each event as the prior stop in Canet, France did. While results here still contribute to the overall series-long “best FINA Points performance” standings, unlike Canet, there was no bonus for the top 20 FINA points finishers at this meet alone.

Instead, just the top male and female swimmer per gender, ranked by their single best swim, receives €600 each in bonus money.

Haughey earned that bonus from her 52.50 in the 100 freestyle, a world-leading time this year, and Ippei Watanabe earned it on the men’s side with a 2:08.48 in the 200 breast. That’s 1.6 seconds better than he was in Canet (where, incidentally, he also had the best points swim).

There were again no series or meet records in Barcelona, which keeps the prize money pretty clean.

Event Prizes:

1st place – €350

2nd place – €200

3rd place – €100

For the big prizes on offer at the end series, which is the €15,000 in overall series prize money, the front-runner on the women’s side Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden is out of the running after missing the Barcelona stop (though she still has the second-most prize money).

That leaves Siobhan Haughey with a pretty comfortable lead in the women’s battle, 64 points ahead of her next-closest competitor Marrit Steenbergen. Given the tear that the Hong Kong swimmer has been on over the last week, it would take something unbelievable from Steenbergen (who has been swimming well in her own right) to catch her for the €4,000 bonus.

On the men’s side, Ippei Watanabe also has a pretty comfortable lead after having the best FINA Points swim at each meet so far – including the breakthrough 2:08.48 in the 200 breaststroke in Barcelona. A lot of the Japanese swimmers were better in Barcelona than in Canet, so that leaves room for a crash later, but so far he’s the front-runner for the series win.

Keep in mind that the Monaco speed battles, which offer shootout-style events in each of the 50 meter strokes, will have a ton of prize money as well (and excitement, for that matter).

Best FINA Points Swims of the Series, per gender (sum of one event per swimmer per meet):

Best FINA Points swim – €4,000

2nd best FINA Points swim – €2,000

3rd best FINA Points swim – €1,000

4th-best FINA Points swim – €500

Women’s Standings After Barcelona:

Rank Swimmer Canet Event/Time Canet Points Barcelona Event/Time Barcelona Points Total Points 1 Siobhan Haughey 200 free – 1:55.42 937 100 free – 52.50 955 1892 2 Marrit Steenbergen 100 free – 53.42 907 200 free – 1:56.10 921 1828 3 Lara van Niekerk 50 breast – 30.37 897 50 breast – 30.21 912 1809 4 Ingrid Wilm 50 back – 28.10 885 50 back – 27.76 918 1803 5 Analia Pigree 50 back – 27.92 902 50 back – 28.06 888 1790 6 Anastasia Gorbenko 50 breast – 30.74 865 200 IM – 2:09.47 924 1789 7 Imogen Clark 50 breast – 30.39 896 50 breast – 30.42 893 1789 8 Adela Piskorska 50 back – 28.20 875 50 back – 27.98 896 1771 9 Cate Campbell 100 free – 53.78 888 100 free – 54.07 874 1762 10 Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM – 4:37.60 883 200 IM – 2:11.73 877 1760

Men’s Standings After Barcelona:

Rank Swimmer Canet Event/Time Canet Points Barcelona Event/Time Barcelona Points Total Points 1 Ippei Watanabe 200 breast – 2:10.08 907 200 breast – 2:08.48 942 1849 2 So Ogata 200 IM – 1:58.47 891 200 IM – 1:58.09 899 1790 3 Riku Yamaguchi 400 IM – 4:13.68 888 400 IM – 4:12.43 901 1789 4 Dylan Carter 100 free – 48.84 869 100 free – 49.09 877 1746 5 Tomoyuki Matsushita 400 IM – 4:17.92 845 400 IM – 4:12.42 901 1746 6 Tomoru Honda 200 fly – 1:55.09 881 400 IM – 4:16.15 862 1743 7 Katsuhiro Matsumoto 200 free – 1:47.33 858 200 free – 1:46.48 879 1737 8 Szebasztian Szabo 50 fly – 23.40 862 50 fly – 23.33 869 1731 9 Dawid Wiekiera 200 breast – 2:12.28 865 200 breast – 2:12.14 863 1728 10 Henrik Christiansen 400 free – 3:50.53 869 1500 free – 15:16.70 857 1726

Prize Money Earned in Barcelona

Rank 1st 2nd 3rd Barcelona Bonus Barcelona Total USD Prize Money 1 Siobhan Haughey €1,050 €0 €0 €600 €1,650 $1,782 2 Ippei Watanabe €350 €0 €0 €600 €950 $1,026 3 Marrit Steenbergen €0 €600 €100 €700 $756 3 Ingrid Wilm €700 €0 €0 €700 $756 3 Lydia Jacoby €700 €0 €0 €700 $756 3 Ahmed Hafnaoui €700 €0 €0 €700 $756 3 Lorenzo Mora €700 €0 €0 €700 $756 8 Anastasia Gorbenko €350 €200 €0 €550 $594 8 Szebasztian Szabo €350 €200 €0 €550 $594 8 Katsuhiro Matsumoto €350 €200 €0 €550 $594 8 Nicolo Martinenghi €350 €200 €0 €550 $594 8 Tomoyuki Matsushita €350 €200 €0 €550 $594 13 Ella Janssen €350 €0 €100 €450 $486 13 Lara van Niekerk €350 €0 €100 €450 $486 13 Michael Andrew €350 €0 €100 €450 $486 13 Noe Ponti €350 €0 €100 €450 $486 17 Beatriz Dizotti €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Laura Bernat €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Melanie Henique €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Louise Hansson €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Lana Pudar €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Mio Narita €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Florent Manaudou €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Thomas Ceccon €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Miroslav Knedla €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 Krzysztof Chmielewski €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 17 So Ogata €350 €0 €0 €350 $378 28 Adela Piskorska €0 €200 €100 €300 $324 28 Daniel Jervis €0 €200 €100 €300 $324 30 Valentine Dumont €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Boglarka Kapas €0 €0 €200 €200 $216 30 Agostina Hein €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Danielle Hill €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Africa Zamorano €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Ruta Meilutyte €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Martina Carraro €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Thea Blomsterberg €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Rikako Ikee €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Maggie MacNeil €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Airi Mitsui €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Mary-Sphie Harvey €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Amazigh Yebba Wissam €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Joris Bouchaut €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Shane Ryan €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Ksawery Masiuk €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Brodie Williams €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Jan Kalusowski €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Dawid Wiekiera €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Abdelrahman Elaraby €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Mario Molla €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Arbidel Gonzalez €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 30 Riku Yamaguchi €0 €200 €0 €200 $216 53 Anna Hopkin €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Cate Campbell €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Angela Martinez €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Hanna Rosvall €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Assuncao Alexia €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Imogen Clark €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Ana Blazevic €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Maaike de Waard €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Katerine Savard €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Helena Bach €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Dylan Carter €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Luiz Altamir Melo €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Henrik Kristiansen €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Michele Lamberti €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Thierry Bollin €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Antoine Herlem €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Simone Cerasuolo €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Andrius Dislauskas €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Lucien Vergnes €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Nicholas Lia €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Adrian Jaskiewicz €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Finlay Knox €0 €0 €100 €100 $108 53 Tomoru Honda €0 €0 €100 €100 $108

