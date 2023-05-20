Carson Foster Swims 1:56.51 LCM 200 IM in Austin (RACE VIDEO)

2023 Texas 11&Over end of School Splash

May 19-22, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Austin, TX

Meet Mobile: “2023 ST TXLA 11& Over End of School Splash”

Carson Foster swam a 1:56.51 in the LCM 200 IM Friday night down in Austin, Texas, breaking the Texas pool record in the process.

Foster holds a best time of 1:55.71 in the event which he swam at Worlds last summer to earn silver behind Leon Marchand.

His swim today was faster than he swam at 2022 International Team Trials as he swam a 1:56.65 to qualify for Worlds as he finished second then. Today’s swim also marks an in-season best for Foster and his third-fastest swim in the event ever. His two faster times both came from 2022 Worlds which can be seen below.

Splits Comparison:

Austin 2023 Worlds Finals Worlds Semifinals First 100 54.06 53.39 53.47 Second 100 1:02.45 1:02.32 1:02.97 1:56.51 1:55.71 1:56.44

Current results only show his two-100 splits so we have adjusted accordingly. Although his time today was around the same as it was in semifinals of 2022 Worlds, he swam it slightly differently today as he was out half a second slower here in the first 100, but came home about half a second faster in the second 100.

Foster’s time from today places him at #4 in the World so far this season.

2022-2023 World Rankings: Men’s 200 IM

Foster recently announced that he would be foregoing the rest of his NCAA eligibility to turn pro, while still training in Austin. He is also entered in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 free later in the meet this weekend.