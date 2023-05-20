Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Swims 1:56.51 LCM 200 IM in Austin (RACE VIDEO)

2023 Texas 11&Over end of School Splash

  • May 19-22, 2023
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Austin, TX
  • Meet Mobile: “2023 ST TXLA 11& Over End of School Splash”

Carson Foster swam a 1:56.51 in the LCM 200 IM Friday night down in Austin, Texas, breaking the Texas pool record in the process.

Foster holds a best time of 1:55.71 in the event which he swam at Worlds last summer to earn silver behind Leon Marchand.

His swim today was faster than he swam at 2022 International Team Trials as he swam a 1:56.65 to qualify for Worlds as he finished second then. Today’s swim also marks an in-season best for Foster and his third-fastest swim in the event ever. His two faster times both came from 2022 Worlds which can be seen below.

Splits Comparison:

Austin 2023 Worlds Finals
Worlds Semifinals
First 100 54.06 53.39 53.47
Second 100 1:02.45 1:02.32 1:02.97
1:56.51 1:55.71 1:56.44

Current results only show his two-100 splits so we have adjusted accordingly. Although his time today was around the same as it was in semifinals of 2022 Worlds, he swam it slightly differently today as he was out half a second slower here in the first 100, but came home about half a second faster in the second 100.

Foster’s time from today places him at #4 in the World so far this season.

2022-2023 World Rankings: Men’s 200 IM

  1. Wang Shun, 1:55.45 (China)
  2. Leon Marchand, 1:55.68 (France)
  3. Shaine Casas, 1:56.06 (USA)
  4. Carson Foster, 1:56.51 (USA)
  5. Chase Kalisz, 1:56.52 (USA)

Foster recently announced that he would be foregoing the rest of his NCAA eligibility to turn pro, while still training in Austin. He is also entered in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 free later in the meet this weekend.

Khachaturian
36 minutes ago

Damn, there are gonna be a lot of 1:55’s at world champs. Possibly maybe even multiple 1:54’s

Bingo
46 minutes ago

Dude loves to go fast at random meets at Texas.

Swimmer
47 minutes ago

Back of my head is featured

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimmer
40 minutes ago

Always gotta find the camera! #almostfamous

