Bella Sims on Best Time in 400 Free: “I was not expecting that at all”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

Bella Sims surprised swim fans, and even herself, in Mission Viejo by dropping a 4:06.4 400 free, slicing .2 off of her lifetime best swam just over a year ago. Sims was out fast (as is usual for her) but was able to hold her pace consistently over the last 3 100s, splitting 1:024, 1:03.5, 1:02.6. Sims credits Sandpipers head coach Ron Aitken for having a detailed training plan that only requires Sims to show up and do the work. All signs indicate that so far in the season, she has.