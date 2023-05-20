Bella Sims on Best Time in 400 Free: “I was not expecting that at all”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (updated)
- All The Links
- How To Watch
- Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Bella Sims surprised swim fans, and even herself, in Mission Viejo by dropping a 4:06.4 400 free, slicing .2 off of her lifetime best swam just over a year ago. Sims was out fast (as is usual for her) but was able to hold her pace consistently over the last 3 100s, splitting 1:024, 1:03.5, 1:02.6. Sims credits Sandpipers head coach Ron Aitken for having a detailed training plan that only requires Sims to show up and do the work. All signs indicate that so far in the season, she has.