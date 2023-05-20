Daily Swim Coach Workout #889

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

45:00 Meet Recap + DLand

10:00 Change & Rinse

900 MIX = 400 Ch + 10 x 50 w/10 RI Prime D/S x 25

4 x 125 @ 2:15 w/Fins 5/10/15/20/25 M STL Fly K

#Wolverines

2x

3 x 300 Desc./EN2 @ 4:30

3 x 200 Desc./EN2 @ 3:00

3 x 100 Desc./EN2 @ 1:30

3 x 50 Desc./EN2 @ 1:00

1 x 100 REC @ 2:00

#Stroke #Nagy

2x

2 x 200 Desc. Stk/Fr [x 50] @ 3:45

1 x 300 EN2 Fr @ 5:00

2 x 150 Desc. Stk/Fr [x 75] @ 2:45

1 x 200 EN2 Fr @ 3:30

3x

2 x 75 Desc. Stk @ 1:30

1 x 100 EN2 Fr @ 1:45

2 x 25 Desc. Stk @ :30

1 x 50 EN2 Fr @ 1:00

#Longhorns [A + AB + ABC + ABCD]

4x ‘A’

2 x 100 Desc. @ 2:00

1 x 300 EN2 @ 5:00

3x ‘B’

2 x 75 Desc. @ 1:30

1 x 200 EN2 @ 3:30

2x ‘C’

2 x 50 Desc. @ 1:00

1 x 100 EN2 @ 2:00

1x ‘D’

2 x 25 Desc. @ :30

1 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00