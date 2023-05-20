Daily Swim Coach Workout #889

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
45:00 Meet Recap + DLand
10:00 Change & Rinse
900 MIX = 400 Ch + 10 x 50 w/10 RI Prime D/S x 25
4 x 125 @ 2:15 w/Fins 5/10/15/20/25 M STL Fly K
#Wolverines
2x
3 x 300 Desc./EN2 @ 4:30
3 x 200 Desc./EN2 @ 3:00
3 x 100 Desc./EN2 @ 1:30
3 x 50 Desc./EN2 @ 1:00
1 x 100 REC @ 2:00
#Stroke #Nagy
2x
2 x 200 Desc. Stk/Fr [x 50] @ 3:45
1 x 300 EN2 Fr @ 5:00
2 x 150 Desc. Stk/Fr [x 75] @ 2:45
1 x 200 EN2 Fr @ 3:30
3x
2 x 75 Desc. Stk @ 1:30
1 x 100 EN2 Fr @ 1:45
2 x 25 Desc. Stk @ :30
1 x 50 EN2 Fr @ 1:00
#Longhorns [A + AB + ABC + ABCD]
4x ‘A’
2 x 100 Desc. @ 2:00
1 x 300 EN2 @ 5:00
3x ‘B’
2 x 75 Desc. @ 1:30
1 x 200 EN2 @ 3:30
2x ‘C’
2 x 50 Desc. @ 1:00
1 x 100 EN2 @ 2:00
1x ‘D’
2 x 25 Desc. @ :30
1 x 50 EN2 @ 1:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
#Wolverines= Distance Group
#Stroke= Mid-Distance/IM Group
#Nagy= Breast Group
#Longhorns= Sprint Group
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
