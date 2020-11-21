Siobhan Haughey Resets Asian Record, Becomes #3 All-Time with 50.94 100 SCM FR

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Siobhan Haughey has been incredibly fast and very consistent throughout season 2 of the ISL, and leading off the 400 free relay today for Energy Standard, she swam a lifetime best 50.94.

That time is her first performance under 51 seconds, as she shot out to a 24.40 first 50 to get a very early lead on the field, following that with a 26.54 second 50. Her time today breaks her own Asian and Hong Kong record of 51.12, which was done last week at the ISL Semifinal #1, where she won the individual 100 free.

Haughey was 24.43 / 26.69 in that individual win, so she made a stronger push on the second 50 tonight in her new record swim.

50.94 makes Haughey the #3 performer in history, behind only W0rld Record-holder Cate Campbell of Australia (50.25) and Sarah Sjöström of Sweden (50.58). It’s also the #6 performance in history, and she’s just the fourth woman ever under 51, joining Campbell, Sjöström and Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

WOMEN’S 100 SCM FREE TOP PERFORMERS, ALL-TIME

Cate Campbell (Australia) – 50.25 Sarah Sjöström (Sweden) – 50.58 Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong) – 50.94 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) – 50.95 Libby Lenton (Australia) – 51.01

Haughey will get another shot to lower the record in the individual 100 free, which will be contested tomorrow.