Simone Manuel Drops 24.3 in First Race Since Pan Pacs (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am/5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99
- Simone Manuel, ALTO, 24.39
- Madison Kennedy, MAC, 24.87
- Anna Hopkin, UARK, 24.93
Despite a slow start, Simone Manuel built up a lead going into the last 25 meters of the race to win with a 24.39. Her time is only two-tenths off her fastest swim of 2018, which was at the 2018 Pan Pacs (24.22). Taking second was SwimMAC veteran Madison Kennedy in a 24.87.
Anna Hopkin just edged out national-team member Margo Geer to take third on the podium with a 24.93. Geer finished in fourth by five one-hundredths with a 24.97.
In the B-Final, Linnea Mack won the final with a 25.69. Olivia Bray took the C-final with a 26.02.
