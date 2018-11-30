Simone Manuel Drops 24.3 in First Race Since Pan Pacs (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Despite a slow start, Simone Manuel built up a lead going into the last 25 meters of the race to win with a 24.39. Her time is only two-tenths off her fastest swim of 2018, which was at the 2018 Pan Pacs (24.22). Taking second was SwimMAC veteran Madison Kennedy in a 24.87.

Anna Hopkin just edged out national-team member Margo Geer to take third on the podium with a 24.93. Geer finished in fourth by five one-hundredths with a 24.97.

In the B-Final, Linnea Mack won the final with a 25.69. Olivia Bray took the C-final with a 26.02.