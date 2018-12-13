Shane Ryan Obliterates Irish 50 Back Record In 23.03

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

24-year-old Shane Ryan broke the Irish National Record in the men’s 50 back by over eight-tenths during day 3 prelims in Hangzhou, posting a time of 23.03 to erase Conor Ferguson‘s 23.84 from the 2017 European Championships.

Ryan, who formerly swam for Penn State in the NCAA, only had one short course metres meet under his belt prior to this swim. That came at the 2013 Duel in the Pool, where this event wasn’t contested. In yards, he owns a best of 21.20 which converts to 23.53.

His 23.03 makes him the 19th fastest performer in history, and he qualifies for the semi-finals in 2nd overall behind only Guilherme Guido (23.00) of Brazil.

Ryan won the gold medal in this event at the 2017 World University Games (LCM), and added a bronze this past summer at the European Championships.

Wowed!

Fantastic!!! Congrats!!!

34 minutes ago
Guy

We are!

28 minutes ago

