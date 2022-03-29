See 21 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2022

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

2022 Indiana Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!

2022 Indiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from Indiana Swimming Head Coach Ray Looze and his elite Olympic medalists, to include Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Cody Miller, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni. This is a unique experience to learn from the best the sport has to offer across five different camps with specific focuses to improve your swimming skills.

12-Time Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte SPIRE Drill Camp April 23-24

2022 Gator Swim Camps – Sign Up Today The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasize technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2022 BOLLES SWIM CAMP REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN We are excited to offer a full range of swim camp programs in the summer of 2022. Renovations have recently been completed in our dorm facilities, and we are preparing exciting new features to be available in 2022. Camp registrations will be taken on a first come, first served basis from the online camp registration system.

2022 Sun Devil Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Join us in the desert for an incredible swim camp experience led by the talented coaches of ASU Men’s and Women’s Swimming! Each coach brings an extensive history of knowledge and expertise of the sport that will benefit swimmers of all levels. Hosted at the newly renovated Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex, Sun Devil Swim Camps offer pre-workout routines, tailored swim sets and drills, video demonstration and instruction, technique review, dryland workouts, and coaching talks.

2022 Summer Kentucky Elite Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The 2021-22 season marks Lars Jorgensen ‘s ninth year as the head coach of the University of Kentucky swimming and diving program. In his 8 years leading the program, Jorgensen has helped the team make significant strides. He coached Danielle Galyer to UK’s first individual swimming national champion in 2016, as well as guided Asia Seidt to 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals – including four gold – and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor. In 2021, Jorgensen led the UK women’s team to their first-ever SEC Championship title. He was also named the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year,

2022 Sergio Lopez Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Come join 3-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez. as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world. During camp swimmers will focus on improving their technique, and mental strength while building positive relationships with other swimmers in a dynamic environment. Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech Coaches Steve Steketee, Jacy Dyer, Payton Brooks, and Albert Subirats to ensure a small coach to camper ratio, along with other Virginia Tech staff and camp counselors. We hope you can join us!

2022 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Mountaineer High Altitude Training Camps offer the most unique training experience in the country. Each athlete will receive a free camp T-shirt & swim cap. Additionally, meals will be provided & athletes will be lodged in college dorm rooms. All attendees will get to meet with collegiate athletes! Camps will focus on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming techniques as well as aerobic-based training. Swimmers will walk away with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.

2022 Auburn Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Coach Wochomurka and his staff will feature the following that have helped the Auburn program win 13 NCAA AND 23 SEC Championships:Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers.

These unique camp experiences are designed for highly-trained sprinters, breaststrokers, butterfliers/backstrokers, or distance swimmers and offer the most race-specific training for each specialty that you will find anywhere in the country. The Elite Camps bring in nationally and internationally renowned coaches and athletes in each specialty to provide campers with the most cutting-edge instruction and training used by the worlds best swimmers today. Enrollment is kept to a minimum to allow for better communication, more personal attention, and a greater appreciation of what it means to work together as a team.

FITTER AND FASTER SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

Are you looking for swim camps? We’ve got you covered. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps produce camps in every state and Canada. They have more than 352 sessions open for registration (and are adding more camps all the time) that you can sign your swimmer up for throughout the US!

2022 Aggie Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The Aggie Swim Camp is known as a premiere technique-based camp where our philosophy is “INDIVIDUAL ATTENTION”. We do one-on-one analysis and detailed stroke work with EVERY camper, EVERY day. The Aggie Swim Camp is known for being the first major collegiate swim camp to send home an individual film of each camper, included in the cost of camp. The film is a great reference tool that you can use all year long. Extensive filming includes above water, below water, starts and turns with voice-over stroke instruction, as well as one-on-one video analysis with camp coaches daily. Also included on the film are demonstrations of stroke drills utilized by our coaches with their own teams throughout the year.

2022 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – Sign Up Today

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

2022 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence, both in and out of the water. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age, specified number of campers, and the ability to swim the competitive strokes. This is not a learn to swim camp. During online registration campers will select from one of two tracks.

2022 University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

UNC Swimming Camps are designed to teach athletes the technical aspects of swimming to help them achieve success at the next level. While the main focus of our camp is on stroke analysis and technique for starts and turns, we also provide elite training sessions, team building activities, nutritional education, competition preparation tools and mental training.

2022 Spire Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2022 Mizzou Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

All pool sessions are held at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on The University of Missouri campus. Ranked by Sports Illustrated (September, 2005) as the #1 Student Recreation Center in the United States. The Mizzou “Fast Water” pool is one of the premier competitive aquatic facilities in the world. Since its completion in 2005, there have been multiple American and World records set in its waters. The competition pool is 8-8.5 feet deep, 50 meters by 25 yards, and can create either eight 50-meter lanes or 22 25-yard lanes. The diving pool is an 18-foot deep, 25-yards-wide pool, and can create 8 lanes.

2022 UNC Swimming Camps – Sign Up Today

The 2022 UNC Swimming Camps look forward to hosting you for a lively swimming experience in beautiful Chapel Hill. UNC Head Coach, two-time Olympic Gold-Medalist Mark Gangloff, along with the rest of the UNC Swimming Staff will be among the staff for the 2020 Carolina Swim Camps. Mark Gangloff and his staff look forward to sharing their knowledge and time with you to help foster champion swimmers in all! We look forward to having you!

2022 Ocean State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Technique Day Camp is a stroke intensive camp, we will focus on enhancing your swimmer’s technique. Our objective is for every swimmer to leave with a faster more efficient stroke, while at the same time enhancing their love for the sport of swimming. Swimmers will learn the latest technique trends for each of the four competitive strokes, as well as starts & turns. One stroke will be highlighted each day with an emphasis on efficiency & mechanics. Training will occur in each session, with swimmers receiving individual attention & feedback. Campers will receive daily instruction on injury prevention, dry-land training, and NUTRITION FOR COMPETIVE SWIMMING. When they return to their home club or team they will be able to train & compete at a higher level.

2022 Race Club Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Led by three time Olympian and Head Coach, Dr. Gary Hall, The Race Club features the primary resources available for swimmers: Swim Camps, Swim Video Subscriptions, and individual Swim Coaching. For our camps and private instruction, we offer our swimmers the most advanced technology available to analyze and improve their stroke techniques. The Swim Camps are 8-session clinics held in California. The Race Club Membership is a subscription service providing access to weekly videos focusing mostly on good technique and more. Individual swim coaching is available in San Diego or online, wherever you may live in the world.

