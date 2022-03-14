Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Sun Devil Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Join us in the desert for an incredible swim camp experience led by the talented coaches of ASU Men’s and Women’s Swimming! Each coach brings an extensive history of knowledge and expertise of the sport that will benefit swimmers of all levels. Hosted at the newly renovated Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex, Sun Devil Swim Camps offer pre-workout routines, tailored swim sets and drills, video demonstration and instruction, technique review, dryland workouts, and coaching talks.

Age Group Technique Camp: June 9 – June 11, 2022

This camp will be held on Thursday, June 9th through Saturday, June 11th. Located at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex in Tempe, Arizona, Rachel Stratton-Mills, Associate Head Coach of ASU Men’s and Women’s Swimming, and Glenn Mills, GoSwim Technique Expert and Olympian, will lead the coaching staff for this age group camp. The focus of this camp will be technique and skill development. Athletes will start each day with in water sessions, and conclude with classroom video review sessions. A more detailed schedule can be found on the schedules page of this website. Sun Devil Swim Camps are open to swimmers (ages 11-18) of all abilities and levels. 

Age Group Sprint Camp: June 23 – June 25, 2022

This camp will be held on Thursday, June 23rd through Saturday, June 25th. Located at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex in Tempe, Arizona.  ASU Sprint Coach Herbie Behm will lead the coaching staff for this camp and will focus on sprint training. Athletes will start each day with in water sessions, and conclude with classroom video review sessions. A more detailed schedule can be found on the schedules page of this website.Sun Devil Swim Camps are open to swimmers (ages 11-18) of all abilities and levels. 

Age Group Training Camp: June 26 – June 30, 2022

This camp will be held on Sunday, June 26th through Thursday, June 30th. The focus of this camp will be training and skill development. Located at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex in Tempe, Arizona, Rachel Stratton-Mills, Associate Head Coach of ASU Men’s and Women’s Swimming, and Glenn Mills, GoSwim Technique Expert and Olympian, will lead the coaching staff for this age group training camp. A more detailed schedule can be found on the schedules page of this website. Sun Devil Swim Camps are open to swimmers (ages 11-18) of all abilities and levels. 

SCHEDULES

SUMMER 2022

Please note that these schedules are subject to adjustments.

Age Group Technique & Spring Camps

Thursday

11:00 AM: Check-in

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: In water session

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Classroom video and review session

4:00 PM: Pick-up at pool

Friday & Saturday

7:45 AM: Check-in

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: In water session

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Classroom video review and lunch

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: In water session

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Classroom video and review session

4:00 PM:  Pick-up at pool

Age Group Training Camp

Sunday

12:00 PM: Check-in

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM: In water session

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM: Classroom session

4:00 PM: Pick-up at pool

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

8:00 AM: Check-in

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: In water session

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Break and debrief

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: Lunch

12:00 – 2:00 PM: In water session

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Classroom video and review session

4:00 PM: Pick-up at pool

Thursday

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM: In water session
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Video review and Camp Review
12:00 PM: Pick-up at pool

THE POOL

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center at Arizona State University

The Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, located on the campus of Arizona State University, is regarded as one of the country’s finest outdoor swimming and diving facilities.

Opened in July, 1981, the plant consists of three pools- an Olympic-size, 50 meter by 25 yards, seven-foot deep competition pool with a movable bulkhead; a 25-yard, 18-foot diving well; and a 25-yard eight-lane warm-up pool.

601 S College Ave, Tempe, AZ 85287

