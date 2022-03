See 3372 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,772 Swim Jobs.

LEAD AGE GROUP & SENIOR GROUP COACHES

We are a young and growing USA Swimming Club based out of Danville, Ca. We are looking for experienced coaches to run and assist with both age group & senior level practices. This can be multiple positions or one position for someone looking to be more involved in the program.

SHARKS HEAD COACH

Sharks Swim Club, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and organized coach to help our growing team & its swimmers to achieve their ultimate potential in skill development, preparation, and competition, while promoting a creative, positive, and healthy team environment.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH, SENIOR COACH

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Fontana Aquatics Club and to assist the Head Coach in developing 18& under athletes to make an un-compromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as respect, discipline, integrity and commitment.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR- UP TO 30/HOUR

We are looking for swim instructors to join our team to teach group classes and private/semi-private swim lessons. If you are looking for a rewarding position teaching children and adults a lifelong skill, this is the job for you! What more could you ask for?

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is a Top 25 public university nationally and a Top 10 ‘best value’ university. A Carnegie R1 research institution, UIC features 16 top-ranked colleges, 100 degree programs, and an 18:1 faculty:student ratio. UIC is home to more than 34,000 students and boasts 300,000 living alumni.

SOLO NORTH SHORE HEAD SWIM COACH

Solo Aquatics of the North Shore is a brand-new age group team in the Boston Metro Area. We are currently seeking our first Head Coach to oversee the program. We use a well developed feeder program and will be progressing those kids into our first two levels of the age group swim program.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for facilitation of the daily routines of the Lifeguards and Pool Attendants and assisting with coordinating supportive services from other departments. The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for training, development, leadership and guidance for Lifeguards and Pool Attendants.

HEAD COACH OF MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Union College, a highly selective liberal arts institution located in Schenectady, New York is accepting applications for the position of full time Aquatics Director/Head Coach Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. The men’s and women’s swimming & diving program is a member of NCAA Division III and the Liberty League. Union College sponsors 26 intercollegiate sports, 24 in Division III, with Ice Hockey competing at Division I.

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH JCCNS SEA SERPENTS

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a young, fast growing year-round USA Swim team with approximately 120 swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. These past few seasons we had multiple top ten swimmers, three zone qualifiers, and multiple Sectional Qualifiers.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH – WHITECAPS OF WESTLAKE, AUSTIN, TEXAS

We are looking for a Full-Time Lead Swim Coach to assist with the Whitecaps of Westlake (WOW) swim club, as well as to provide lessons and support to the Aquatic Center. The team practices at The Eanes Aquatic Facility – a brand new, state of the art $10 million indoor aquatics facility located in West Lake Hills/Austin Texas.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SEEKS AQUATICS COORDINATOR (SALARY RANGE $39,000-$50,000)

Assist the Aquatics Manager in the daily operations of the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, while serving as a competition manager for aquatic varsity events, and helping to support varsity practices, recreational activities, special events, tournaments and championships hosted by the Division. Assist with building operations and security.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader wtih the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH – COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Do you have an interest in competitive swim and sound knowledge of the progressive development of swimmers? Are you seeking a role that will allow you to utilize your experience and abilities to help develop youth as they advance through all levels of swim? This may be the role for you…

SWIMSWAM IS HIRING! FULL-TIME NIGHTS & WEEKENDS WRITER/EDITOR

This individual will be expected to work daily from 1-9PM Eastern or 2-10PM Eastern time three weekdays each week, along with a flexible 8 hour shift on Saturdays and Sundays. The goal of this position is to relieve strain on our 24 hour staff, and will include writing, editing, social media, and some light maintenance of different data sets on the site.

AGE GROUP COACH

Newport Hills Swim Team is looking for another lead coach to join our Killer Whale Coaching Team! Our team runs from late April-July working with kids of all skill levels aged 5-18. We are a motivated and committed community swim team that works to build community, improve swim skill, and engage in healthy competition. If you have a high level of enthusiasm, energy and a love for swimming, this may be the right place for you!

AGUA MASTERS HEAD COACH

AGUA Masters is one of the most well-established adult swim teams in the country with more than 200 registered members. Based in New York City, and swimming out of Asphalt Green’s two facilities located in the Upper East Side and Battery Park City (see www.asphaltgreen.org for more information), the AGUA Masters Head Coach is responsible for leading the overall growth and development of the AGUA Masters team and supporting the Asphalt Green Aquatics department.

MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING HEAD COACH

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/ HEAD SWIM COACH

Waynesboro Area YMCA is looking to fill a leadership vacancy in our Aquatics Department. This position will serve as our Aquatics Director and Head Coach of our WAVES swim team.

STANFORD UNIVERSITY– ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, AQUATICS

The Associate Director of Aquatics manages two full-time staff who support and implement the daily operations and scheduling of the 22-lane Avery Recreation Pool, including hiring, training, managing, and scheduling of all recreational lifeguarding, providing a large Masters swim program, and private swim lessons and group classes.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader wtih the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR SMOKY MOUNTAIN AQUATIC CLUB (SMAC)

SMAC is located in gorgeous Haywood County, the gateway to Smoky Mountain National Park. Haywood County has over 60,000 people and growing and is comprised of the towns of Waynesville, Maggie Valley, Canton, and Clyde.

TWO SUMMER SWIM ASSISTANT COACHES – PART TIME

Carrollton Aqua Racers – a TAAF team of ~ 150 rec swimmers – is looking for TWO (2) assistant coaches for our young members (5-17 years) from mid-May through July, 20-25 hours/week. Energetic personalities encouraged, must be able to maintain structure while still providing a fun instructional environment.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING/AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Head Coach is responsible for directing the Men’s and Women’s swimming programs to best represent the mission and vision of the university and the department. The primary responsibilities include the recruitment, retention, academic, and personal development of the student-athletes.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Virginia Military Institute is accepting applications for a full-time Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach. The prime function of the head coaching position is to direct a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program at the NCAA Division I level.

HEAD DEVELOPMENT COACH

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Head Developmental Coach supports and carries out the vision of the Head Coach of Competitive Aquatics through bridging the transition of swimmers from swim academy to pre-team.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM DIRECTOR, YMCA OF COLUMBIA (SC)

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

PRIVATE SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Swimmers Elite is a private swim lesson company located in South Florida. We provide swim lessons for a wide variety of people from different age ranges and skill levels. We service clients predominantly in the Broward and Miami-Dade county areas.

HEAD SWIM COACH, PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Iowa City Eels has an excellent opportunity for a Head Coach! The ideal candidate will continue to guide and grow a year-round age group aquatics program as well as promote positive enthusiasm around the sport of swimming for all levels of development.

AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Bellingham Bay Swim Team has an immediate opening for an enthusiastic, motivated, highly skilled and energetic full time Age Group Coach.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC CENTER DIRECTOR/HPES INSTRUCTOR

Will assist the Aquatic Director with all aspects of the Aquatic Center’s operation, especially guard scheduling, training, and supervising.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Circle C Select Swim Team located at the Circle C Ranch community in South Austin, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 6 days a week and approximately 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is September 25, 2021.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. Our dynamic property, located on the Eastside, includes a 250,000-square-foot fitness facility, three restaurants, a full-service spa and 66-room boutique hotel.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach is on deck coaching for multiple squads ranging in age from 5-18 years 6 days per week. Average deck time is 21 hours per week. Additional meet and travel time both locally and nationally as needed and outlined by the head coach.

HEAD HIGH SCHOOL & CLUB SWIM COACH (COMBINED POSITION) COLUMBUS NORTH HIGH SCHOOL & DONNER SWIM CLUB

Columbus North High School (CNHS) is a public high school of 2,100 students in Columbus, Indiana with a strong academic and athletic reputation. In swimming, the Bull Frogs have 10 Boys State Titles, and 31 top-5 finishes to go along with 1 Girls State Title and 14 top-5 finishes.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR FOR KIDS

We are a close-knit team that believes in delivering amazing experiences for all of our swimmers and their families. An ideal candidate would be a dynamic, fun-loving individual who wants to spend time playing in the water at work. We are looking for individuals who want to add to the fun!

SUMMER SWIM HEAD COACH

Summerfield North Stingrays are looking for an experienced team of coaches for our young members (4-17 years) who participate in the Summerfield North Stingrays Swim Team from May through July, 20-25 hours/week.

COMPETITIVE SWIM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The purpose of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Swim Team is to use competition as a means of learning the lifelong values of goal setting and discipline for success. Swimmers will learn to improve their skills as well as learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship within a safe, healthy, and positive competitive atmosphere led by capable coaches.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Quincy University, a Franciscan Catholic liberal arts university invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Usdan Pools consist of three different areas, a wading pool (3 feet deep), a swimming pool (4.5 feet deep), and a diving pool (12 feet deep) with two diving boards. The Aquatics Director (AD) oversees all activities and staff working at the swimming pools for the 8-week camp season

POOL DIRECTOR

Looking for a seasonal full time Pool Director to oversee the daily operation of an outdoor pool and kiddie pool at a private, upscale Country Club located just outside of Boston.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The graduate assistant swim coach will partner and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH- CCA SWIMMING

California Capital Aquatics (CCA) in Roseville, CA is looking for a FULL-TIME Assistant Coach. Responsibilities would include daily workout management, meet attendance, regular staff meetings, and administrative work.

MULTIPLE COACHING POSITIONS (FULL-TIME & PART-TIME)

DART Swimming currently has multiple openings for coaches heading into the spring/summer seasons. We have locations in Sacramento, Natomas, Davis, and Fairfield CA.

FT – AGE GROUP COACH

Club Wolverine is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Age Group Coach. This position will report directly to the Head Coach/Executive Director and Associate Head Coach.

FLASHES AQUATICS ASSISTANT COACHES

Flashes Aquatics (FA) is a Level Two USA swim club, founded in 2003. FA serves swimmers on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Operating out of the Franklin Central High School Natatorium in Franklin Township, with an 8-lane indoor 25y/25m pool with separate diving well, the club has approximately 180 year-round members. FA is a stable club with an excellent foundation poised for continued growth.

SUMMER SWIM CAMP – CAMP DIRECTOR

Have a passion for teaching and working with kids and love to swim? Join our awesome swim family! The Summer Swim Camp Director position at Swimming Simply is the most important and demanding role within the company.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ReadyGoSwim is currently seeking a Swim Instructor to teach swim lessons at our facility located in Round Rock. This is a great opportunity for an individual seeking a flexible schedule in a growing community. This is a chance to work with and educate new parents and young infants, children and adults in the world of water safety and introducing swim techniques.

COLLEGE OF STATEN ISLAND – ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The College of Staten Island, a Division II provisional member of the NCAA (Final Year) and a member of the Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference is accepting applications for the Assistant Aquatics Director / Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving assistant coach.

AQUATICS STAFF

The Bellevue Club’s Aquatics Department is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions. Our flexible hours and accommodating schedules make this a great fit for students and those wanting to earn some extra money. The Bellevue Club also offers American Red Cross Lifeguarding training at no cost to employees in a Blended Learning format.

