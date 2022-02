Looking For A Swim Camp?

Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Alabama

AL, Boaz: May 21 & 22, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

AL, Boaz: December 17 & 18, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

AL, Dothan: March 12 & 13, 2022

multiple curriculums!

AL, Montgomery: March 26 & 27, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

Arizona

AZ, Glendale: April 29 & 30, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

12 & Under camp page!

AZ, Glendale: April 29 & 30, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

13 & Over camp page!

AZ, Glendale: July 29 & 30, 2022

Freestyle Racing

12 & Under camp page!

AZ, Glendale: July 29 & 30, 2022

Speed & Power

13 & Over camp page!

AZ, Scottsdale: April 9 & 10, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

AZ, Scottsdale: August 6 & 7, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

California

CA, Costa Mesa: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

CA, Hollister April 2 & 3, 2022

Two Different curriculums based on age groups

CA, Irvine: April 23 & 24, 2022

Freestyle Racing

CA, Irvine: August 13 & 14, 2022

Backstroke Racing

CA, Oakley: August 13 & 14, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

CA, Pleasanton: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Freestyle Racing Camp

CA, Reedley: March 19 & 20, 2022

12 & Under: Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

13 & Over: Race Strategy: 100’s & 200’s

CA, Santa Clarita: May 14 & 15, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

CA, Solana Beach: March 19 & 20, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Canada

CAN, Ontario: March 18 & 19, 2022

Freestyle & Starts

ON, Windsor: April 2 & 3, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Colorado

CO, Denver: April 23 & 24, 2022

Underwaters & Butterfly Technique

CO, Denver: August 13 & 14, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Camp

Connecticut

CT, Branford: April 23 & 24, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

CT, Brookfield: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Florida

FL,Land O’Lakes: April 2 & 3, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

FL,Land O’Lakes: July 9 & 10, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

FL, Palm Bay: April 9 & 10, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

FL, Ponte Vedra: April 2 & 3, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

FL, Tampa: June 25 & 26, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

FL, Tampa: September 17 & 18, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

Georgia

GA, Atlanta: April 23 & 24, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Camp

GA, Atlanta: June 25 & 26, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

GA, Cumming: May 14 & 15, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

Illinois

IL, McHenry: May 21 & 22, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

IL, McHenry: August 20 & 21, 2022

Comprehensive Backstroke Racing

IL, O’Fallon: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

IL, Palatine: March 26 & 27, 2022

Breaststroke Technique & Racing Camp

IL,Palatine: April 23 & 24, 2022

Freestyle Technique & Racing Camp

IL, Western Springs: March 19 & 20, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

Indiana

IN, Avon: April 23 & 24, 2022

Butterfly Technique & Racing Camp

IN, Evansville: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

VA, Fortville: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

IN, Indianapolis: August 20 & 21, 2022

Butterfly Racing Camp

IN, Indianapolis: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Camp

IN, Indianapolis: September 17 & 18, 2022

Group A: Speed & Power

Group B: Sprinting & fast 50’s

IN, Michigan City: April 23 & 24, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Camp

IN, Michigan City: September 17 & 18, 2022

Underwaters & Butterfly Camp

IN, New Albany: April 23 & 24, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Iowa

IA, Johnston: March 26 & 27, 2022

Sprinting & Fast 50’s

IA, Johnston: September 3 & 4, 2022

Comprehensive Turns

IA, Johnston: November 26 & 27, 2022

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing

Kentucky

KY, Highland Heights: February 26 & 27, 2022

Freestyle Camp

KY, Louisville: May 21 & 22, 2022

Freestyle, Turns & Sprinting

11 & Under camp page!

KY, Louisville: May 21 & 22, 2022

Speed & Power

12 & Over camp page!

KY, Louisville: September 10 & 11, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

11 & Under camp page!

KY, Louisville: September 10 & 11, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

12 & Over camp page!

Louisiana

LA, Harahan: May 14 & 15, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

LA, New Orleans: April 23 & 24, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

LA, New Orleans: November 26 & 27, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

LA, Ruston: March 26 & 27, 2022

11 & Under: Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

12 & Over: Race Strategy: 100’s & 200’s

Maryland

MD, Laurel: April 2 & 3, 2022

Breaststroke & Butterfly Technique

MD, Potomac: August 1 & 2, 2022

Butterfly Racing Technique

11 & Under Page

MD, Potomac: August 1 & 2, 2022

Butterfly Racing Technique

12 & Over Page

MD, Potomac: August 4 & 5, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Technique

11 & Under Page

MD, Potomac: August 4 & 5, 2022

Breaststroke Racing Technique

12 & Over Page

MD, Potomac: August 8 & 9, 2022

Backstroke Racing Technique

11 & Under Page

MD, Potomac: August 8 & 9, 2022

Backstroke Racing Technique

12 & Over Page

MD, Potomac: August 11 & 12, 2022

Freestyle Racing Technique

11 & Under Page

MD, Potomac: August 11 & 12, 2022

Freestyle Racing Technique

12 & Over Page

MD, Potomac: August 15 & 16, 2022

Comprehensive Turns & Underwaters

11 & Under Page

MD, Potomac: August 15 & 16, 2022

Comprehensive Turns & Underwaters

12 & Over Page

Massachusetts

MA, Concord: April 9 & 10, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

MA, Wellesley: April 22 & 23, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

MA, Wellesley: August 19 & 20, 2022

Freestyle Racing

MA, Wellesley: August 21, 2022

Video Analysis

Michigan

MI, Saline: February 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

MI, Waterford: April 9 & 10, 2022

Underwaters & Butterfly

Minnesota

MN, Inver Grove: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

MN, Inver Grove: April 23 & 24, 2022

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing

MN, New Prague April 2 & 3, 2022

Two different curriculums based on age groups!

Missouri

MO, St. Louis: February 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

MO, St. Louis: May 21 & 22, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

New Hampshire

NH, Salem: April 2 & 3, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

NH, Salem: September 24 & 25, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

New Jersey

NJ, Bridgewater: May 21 & 22, 2022

13 & Over: Race Strategy: 100s & 200s

12 & Under: Starts & Turns

NJ, Randolph: May 14 & 15, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

New York

NY, Potsdam: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Starts, Turns, Freestyle, Backstroke Camp

NY, Rochester: May 13-15, 2022

Breaststroke, Freestyle Racing & Butterfly

North Carolina

NC, Asheville: May 14 & 15, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

NC, Asheville: October 1 & 2, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

NC, Charlotte: April 23 & 24, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

NC, Charlotte: August 20 & 21, 2022

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing

NC, Charlotte: November 5 & 6, 2022

Butterfly & Underwaters

NC, Raleigh: April 23 & 24, 2022

12 & Under: Sprinting & Fast 50’s

13 & Over: Speed & Power

NC, Raleigh: November 26 & 27, 2022

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing

Ohio

OH, Cincinnati: June 11 & 12, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

OH, Defiance: September 10 & 11, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

OH, Delaware: April 9 & 10, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

OH, Delaware: October 29 & 30, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

OH, Marysville: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

OH, Twinsburg: April 23 & 24, 2022

12 & Over: IM Race Strategy

11 & Under: Butterfly & Breaststroke

OH, Twinsburg: September 10 & 11, 2022

5th-8th grade: Starts & Turns

9th-12th grade: Starts, Butterfly & Breaststroke

OH, West Carrollton: April 30 & May 1, 2022

12 & Over: Elite Speed & Power

11 & Under: Starts & Turns Camp

Oregon

OR, Portland: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

Pennsylvania

PA, Ambler: April 30 & May 1, 2022

11 & Under: Butterfly & Breaststroke

12 & Over: Speed & Power

PA, Erie: March 19 & 20, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

PA, Exton: May 28-30, 2022

Breaststroke, Butterfly & Sprinting

12 & Under page!

PA, Exton: May 28-30, 2022

Breaststroke, Butterfly & Race Strategy

13 & Over page!

PA, Franklin: April 23 & 24, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

PA, Hollidaysburg: May 14 & 15, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

11 & Under page!

PA, Hollidaysburg: May 14 & 15, 2022

Elite Speed & Power

12 & Over page!

PA, Hollidaysburg: December 27 & 28,2022

Sprinting & Fast 50’s!

11 & Under page!

PA, Hollidaysburg: December 27 & 28,2022

Race Strategy: 100s & 200s

12 & Over page!

PA, Lebanon: April 9 & 10, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

PA, Lititz: May 14 & 15, 2022

Butterly & Breaststroke Technique Camp

PA, Lititz: August 20 & 21, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

PA, Millersville: February 26 & 27, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Camp

PA, Reading: April 30-May1, 2022

Stroke Technique Camp

Rhode Island

RI, Middletown: April 9 & 10, 2022

Stroke Technique Camp

South Carolina

SC, Greenville: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Starts, Underwaters & Sprinting Fast 50’s

SC, Summerville: May 14 & 15, 2022

Introduction to Competitive Swimming

South Dakota

SD, Deadwood: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Texas

TX, Frisco: April 9 & 10, 2022

Race Execution: 100’s & 200’s

TX, Frisco: May 28-30, 2022

Starts, Turns & Underwaters

TX, Houston: April 9 & 10, 2022

Comprehensive Butterfly

TX, Houston: June 11 & 12, 2022

Comprehensive Freestyle

TX, Houston: August 20 & 21, 2022

Comprehensive Breaststroke

TX, Houston: November 26 & 27, 2022

Comprehensive Backstroke

TX, Houston: December 27-29, 2022

11 & Under: Sprinting & Fast 50’s w/ Fast 100’s

12 & Over: Elite Speed & Power w/ Fast 100’s

TX, Portland: March 26 & 27, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Utah

UT, Bountiful: April 22 & 23, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

UT, Bountiful: October 14 & 15, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

Gunnison, UT: June 16 & 17, 2022

Middle and High Schooler Swim Camp

Virginia

VA, Manassas: April 23 & 24, 2022

Speed, Power & Sprinting

VA, Roanoke: May 21 & 22, 2022

Backstroke Racing Camp

VA: Springfield: March 26 & 27, 2022

Comprehensive Starts, Underwaters & Breakouts

VA, Springfield: June 30 & July 1, 2022

Speed, Power & Sprinting!

VA, Stafford: April 2 & 3, 2022

Explosive Starts, Turns, Underwaters & Breakouts

Washington

WA, Snohomish: April 30 & May 1, 2022

Backstroke Racing Camp

WA, Snohomish: July 23 & 24, 2022

Comprehensive Starts & Underwaters

WA, Snohomish: September 17 & 18,2022

Freestyle Racing Camp

WA, Walla Walla: May 14 & 15, 2022

Comprehensive Turns Camp

Wisconsin

WI, New Berlin: April 2 & 3, 2022

Freestyle & Backstroke Technique

WI, Pleasant Prairie: September 17 & 18, 2022

Comprehensive Backstroke Racing Camp

WI, Pleasant Prairie: November 26 & 27, 2022

Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

WI, Wauwatosa: April 2 & 3, 2022

12 & Under: Butterfly & Breaststroke Technique

13 & Over: Elite Speed & Power

ABOUT FITTER AND FASTER

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

