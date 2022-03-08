2022 Summer Kentucky Elite Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

KENTUCKY ELITE SWIM CAMP

June 5th-9th, 2022 – Sign Up Today

June 12th– 16th, 2022 – Sign Up Today

June 19th – 23rd, 2022 – Sign Up Today

8am – 8pm

Overnight: $695 Commuter: $425

Covid-19 protocol requirements will be followed in accordance with campus and state regulations at the time of the camp.

UK Swim Camps are designed to give young swimmers a glimpse into what elite level, collegiate swimming is like. We want to not only give them an elite experience through training, but also give them the knowledge and skills to take home with them to elevate their training when they return home to their club teams.

Camp Details

Age Group: 11-18 years old

Time: 8:00am – 8:00pm

Check-in: 1:00 – 1:30pm on first day of camp

Lancaster Aquatic Center

Commuter Registration: $425 Overnighter Registration: $695

Walk-up registration: Commuter- $425 Overnighter- $695

(On-line registration will close at 1:00pm at the time of that week’s camp start

Deposit: $50

Non-COVID related cancellation fee: $30

Discounts/Specials

UK Employee: $75 off

GENERAL INFORMATION

CHECK-IN : Noon on the day of the start of camp.

Employee discount is $75 off total cost of camp.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ALL UK ATHLETICS CAMPS: – For the child to participate in camp please upload the following documents to your Active Network Camp Account through the link in your confirmation email. A copy of a physical that was signed by a physician within the last 12 months Front and back copies of your medical insurance card(s)

For the child to participate in camp please upload the following documents to your Active Network Camp Account through the link in your confirmation email.

The camper will not be able to participate in camp until we have received these forms. For all camps, disabilities will be accommodated with advanced notifications.

WHAT TO BRING: Each camper should bring any swimming equipment needed to complete a practice, including suits, caps, goggles, towels, and running shoes.

Each camper should bring any swimming equipment needed to complete a practice, including suits, caps, goggles, towels, and running shoes. After you complete your registration you will receive a confirmation email. A few days before the camp you will receive another email with more details and instructions about the camp. Please double check that your email address is correct in your Active Network Camp Account as that will be our only method of communication with campers.

Refunds can be requested 7 days prior to the start of camp by emailing [email protected]

Refunds can be requested 7 days prior to the start of camp by emailing QUESTIONS: Call 859-447-4003 or email [email protected]

WILDCATS HEAD COACH LARS JORGENSEN

The 2021-22 season marks Lars Jorgensen ‘s ninth year as the head coach of the University of Kentucky swimming and diving program.

In his eight years leading the program, Jorgensen has helped the team make significant strides within both the Southeastern Conference and national ranks. He coached Danielle Galyer to UK’s first individual swimming national champion in 2016, as well as guided Asia Seidt to 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals – including four gold – and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor.

In 2021, Jorgensen led the UK women’s team to their first-ever SEC Championship title. He was also named the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, the first of such honor in his career. In February 2021, he was named the Competitor Coach of the Month by SwimSwam, which recognizes a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition.

Since taking over the program in 2012, Jorgensen has guided Kentucky to seven-straight top-25 team finishes at the NCAA Championships, not including the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships. He is also a five-time USA Swimming National Team coach, a USA Team World University Games coach, and earned the prestigious Coach of the Year honor by UK Athletics in 2017.

The 2020-21 season was one of the history books for the women’s team, culminating in an SEC Championship title with a program-record 1,124 points. At the conference meet, the Wildcats collected 12 medals, including three gold, three silver, and six bronze, in addition to breaking five school records. The 800 freestyle relay team of Izzy Gati , Riley Gaines , Kaitlynn Wheeler , and Sophie Sorenson combined to give UK their first SEC relay title since 2007, while Lauren Poole (400 IM) and Gaines (200 free) were individual SEC champions. Ten women also landed on All-SEC teams, including five on the First-Team.

NCAA rules prohibit payment of camp expenses (camp tuition, transportation, spending money, etc…) for prospects (9th grade and above) by University of Kentucky donors. NCAA rules also prohibit free or reduced camp admissions for prospects. If you have any questions, notify camp officials prior to attending camp.

The University of Kentucky’s camps and clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

Disabilities accommodated, prior notification is appreciated.

FAQ

I’m having trouble registering online can I just call the swim and dive office and register over the phone?

No, registrations cannot be taken over the phone or in person. All registrations must be made online and paid for using a credit card. Please email [email protected] or call 859-447-4003 if you are having any registration problems.

I need to cancel my registration; can I get a refund?

If you need to cancel your registration, please email [email protected] to request a refund.

I’m an UK Employee how do I get my discount?

Yes. It is a total of $75 off registration. At the end of the registration process, you will be asked a series of questions to confirm your employment at UK, at which point the discount will be applied to your total.

Is there a multi-kid discount?

No. There is not a sibling discount for this camp.

Does my physical form have to be on the form provided, because I have a physical, but it’s on a different form?

No. You don’t have to use the medical form provided. If your medical form states that you are physically able to participate in the camp and signed by a medical doctor and less than 12 months old that will work.

My son’s physical expires right before the camp, but I don’t have an appointment to get a new physical until after the camp, and my insurance won’t allow me to get a physical any sooner, what should I do?

Call your doctor’s office and explain the situation, often they will be able to help you.

Physicals are performed at the Little Clinics at Kroger for only $35 (without insurance approval).

Call your insurance and ask if you got a physical before the 12-month mark if they will still cover it. Often insurances have a grace period.

What do we need to bring with us to camp?

Each camper should bring swim practice equipment, including caps, goggles, swim suits, equipment bags, and running shoes).

Will the campers be fed during camp?

Yes, they will be eating on campus, but should bring snacks.

Are parents allowed to stay and watch?

Yes. Parents can remain in the stands during camp instruction time.

COVID-19 specific refund policy

If a camp is cancelled due to COVID-19, participants will be contacted to choose one of the following options: Transfer to a future camp within the same sport (if available) Full refund (excludes any Active Network customer processing fees) If a portion of the camp is cancelled due to COVID-19, participants will be refunded based on the percentage of camp that was not completed. This includes portions of camp that are cancelled due to inclement weather, where an indoor facility is not available to accommodate proper social distancing. **NCAA requires payment be retained for portions of camp that participants completed. If a camper, or a member of their household, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (see COVID-19 Symptom Check below) within 24 hours of camp check-in please email [email protected] to choose one of the following options: Transfer to a future camp within the same sport (if available) Full refund (excludes any Active Network customer processing fees)

COVID-19 Symptom Check

Fever of 100.0 or greater

New cough (not associated with seasonal allergies)

New muscle aches/pain

New shortness of breath

New sore throat (not associated with seasonal allergies)

Vomiting or diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

Been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19

