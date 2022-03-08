2022 Zone E: Stanford Women Qualify Three Divers For NCAA Championships

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S 1-METER

Arizona senior Delaney Schnell came out on top in the women’s 1-meter event, putting up a score of 664.15 to top runner-up Carolina Sculti (618.20) of Stanford.

Schnell was fourth in the event at the 2021 NCAAs, and was also the runner-up on platform to score a total of 32 points for the Wildcats.

Sculti was one of three Cardinal women to earn NCAA qualification on Monday, joined by fellow senior Daria Lenz and freshman Maria Papworth Burrel.

Seven qualifying spots were on the line in this event, with USC junior Nike Agunbiade, who topped the consolation final at the 2021 NCAAs, also securing her spot in third.

MEN’S 3-METER

With only four qualifying spots up for grabs in the men’s 3-meter, Stanford and USC managed to secure two apiece, with Cardinal freshman Jack Ryan (845.55) leading the way.

Ryan will be joined by senior teammate Conor Casey, who finished one spot outside of scoring position at the 2021 NCAAs in 17th, while USC had freshman Shangfei Wang and junior Georgii Korovin earn their spots in second and third, respectively.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. As the meet goes on, it’s possible a diver loses their reimbursement based on the priority table.

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.