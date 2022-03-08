Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Zone C: Six Hoosiers, Five Buckeyes Punch NCAA Tickets On Day 1

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
  • Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
  • Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
  • Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S 1-METER

The Indiana women qualified three divers for NCAAs in the 1-meter event, with 2022 Big Ten runner-up Kristen Hayden (604.20) leading the way and 2021 NCAA sixth-place finisher Anne Fowler (598.50) not far behind. Tarrin Gilliland, also an NCAA scorer last season, qualified by placing eighth.

Nine NCAA spots were available in this event, with two more top-16 finishers from the 2021 NCAAs earning a spot in the form of Ohio State’s Mackenzie Crawford and Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight. Knight was 11th at the 2021 NCAAs in the 1-meter, and Crawford was 16th.

MEN’S 3-METER

Indiana, Ohio State and Purdue flexed their diving muscles on the men’s side, with the Hoosiers putting three men into the top four of the 3-meter event and the Buckeyes qualifying four divers overall. Purdue got the other two, including Tokyo Olympian Tyler Downs.

2020 Olympic medalist Andrew Capobianco, the reigning NCAA champion in this event, was one of the three Indiana divers to qualify for NCAAs, though he finished fourth overall, trailing freshman teammates Carson Tyler and Quentin Henninger, along with Downs.

OSU fifth-year Jacob Siler, who was seventh in the 3-meter at the 2021 NCAAs, was one of the four Buckeye qualifiers.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. As the meet goes on, it’s possible a diver loses their reimbursement based on the priority table.

Women
Diver Event(s)
Kristen Hayden, Indiana 1m
Anne Fowler, Indiana 1m
Kelly Straub, Notre Dame 1m
Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State 1m
Allie Klein, Michigan 1m
Sophia McAfee, Purdue 1m
Kyndal Knight, Kentucky 1m
Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana 1m
Caroline Brady, Notre Dame 1m

Men
Diver Event(s)
Carson Tyler, Indiana 3m
Quentin Henninger, Indiana 3m
Tyler Downs, Purdue 3m
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana 3m
Lyle Yost, Ohio State 3m
Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State 3m
Sam Bennett, Purdue 3m
Jacob Siler, Ohio State 3m
Jacob Fielding, Ohio State 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!