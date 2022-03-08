2022 Zone C: Six Hoosiers, Five Buckeyes Punch NCAA Tickets On Day 1

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S 1-METER

The Indiana women qualified three divers for NCAAs in the 1-meter event, with 2022 Big Ten runner-up Kristen Hayden (604.20) leading the way and 2021 NCAA sixth-place finisher Anne Fowler (598.50) not far behind. Tarrin Gilliland, also an NCAA scorer last season, qualified by placing eighth.

Nine NCAA spots were available in this event, with two more top-16 finishers from the 2021 NCAAs earning a spot in the form of Ohio State’s Mackenzie Crawford and Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight. Knight was 11th at the 2021 NCAAs in the 1-meter, and Crawford was 16th.

MEN’S 3-METER

Indiana, Ohio State and Purdue flexed their diving muscles on the men’s side, with the Hoosiers putting three men into the top four of the 3-meter event and the Buckeyes qualifying four divers overall. Purdue got the other two, including Tokyo Olympian Tyler Downs.

2020 Olympic medalist Andrew Capobianco, the reigning NCAA champion in this event, was one of the three Indiana divers to qualify for NCAAs, though he finished fourth overall, trailing freshman teammates Carson Tyler and Quentin Henninger, along with Downs.

OSU fifth-year Jacob Siler, who was seventh in the 3-meter at the 2021 NCAAs, was one of the four Buckeye qualifiers.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. As the meet goes on, it’s possible a diver loses their reimbursement based on the priority table.

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.