Chinese Broadcast Censors Call For Peace At Paralympic Opening Ceremonies

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons called for peace during his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Paralympic Games on Friday, but a large portion of his message was censored by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

According to a report from CNN, Parsons opened with the following, likely referencing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“Tonight, I want to begin with a message of peace. As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.

“The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate.”

CNN’s report says that CCTV’s live commentary didn’t translate Parson’s description of the events taking place in the world and the majority of the speech that followed, also lowering the volume of his speech on the broadcast and pausing the sign language interpreters on screen.

An image of Parsons clapping for the 20 athletes competing for Ukraine was also censored by CCTV, replaced with a wide shot of the stadium during the broadcast.

Last week, Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from competing at the Games by Parsons and the IPC. That news came shortly after a Western Intelligence report surfaced indicating that Chinese officials had requested to Russian officials to delay its invasion of Ukraine until after the Beijing Olympics had concluded.

China has refused to call Russia’s attack on Ukraine an ‘invasion,’ and instead has called for diplomacy and cast blame at the United States and NATO.