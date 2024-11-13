SEC Names Vincent, Alcantara & Van Renen Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Leonardo Alcantara, Alabama and Ruard van Renen, Georgia

Alabama’s Leonardo Alcantara, a sophomore from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, swept the distance freestyle events in the win over No. 19 LSU and No. 22 Florida State. Alcantara touched the wall first in the 500 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 4:17.71, the ninth fastest time in the nation, and in the 1000 free with a time of 8:53.81, the 12th fastest time in the nation.

Georgia’s Ruard van Renen, a junior from Cape Town, South Africa, secured six podium finishes against No. 5 NC State. Van Renen turned in season-best NCAA B-cut times as he swept the backstroke events. In the 100 back, his time of 45.03 ranks second nationally while his time of 1:40.47 in the 200 back ranks seventh nationally. Van Renen also led off three Bulldog relays, including an NCAA B-cut of 45.44 in starting the second-place 400 medley relay (3:06.93). He swam the first leg in the third-place 200 free relay (1:18.89/19.98) and the second-place 200 medley relay (1:24.64/21.38) along with the second leg of the second-place 400 free relay (2:54.12/43.20).

Men’s Co-Divers of the Week: Zayne Danielewicz and Carson Paul, LSU

LSU’s Zayne Danielewicz, a senior from Riverwoods, Ill., won the 3-meter springboard against No. 20 Alabama and No. 22 Florida State with a season-high score of 391.45. Danielewicz was runner-up on the 1-meter with a final score of 341.10.

LSU’s Carson Paul, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, won the 1-meter springboard against No. 20 Alabama and No. 22 Florida State with a top score of 361.65. Paul finished second on the 3-meter with a final score of 384.90.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Ryan Turner, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Ryan Turner, a freshman from Saint Cloud, Fla., earned a pair of podium finishes in the win over Queens University of Charlotte. Turner was a part of the Gamecocks’ sweep in the men’s 1000 free, finishing with a time of 9:30.57 to claim second place. He also took third place in the 500 free with a time of 4:40.37 and fifth place in the 200 fly with a time of 1:57.74.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Cadence Vincent, Alabama

Alabama’s Cadence Vincent, a sophomore from Buckhannon, W.Va., collected four podium finishes in the win over No. 13 LSU and Florida State. Vincent posted a pair of NCAA B-cut times to win the 50 free (22.06) and 100 free (48.10), with both times ranking in the top 10 nationally. She was also the anchor leg for the winning 200 medley relay team that posted the third fastest time in the nation with an NCAA A-cut time of 1:35.10 (21.44). Vincent led off the 400 free relay team that took second place with a time of 3:15.68 (48.34).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Sophie Verzyl, a junior from Columbia, S.C., won both springboard events against UNC Wilmington. Verzyl set the pool record for the 3-meter with her season-high score of 398.03. She also captured the top spot on the 1-meter with a final score of 319.65.1

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Maria Jose Sanchez, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Maria Jose Sanchez, a freshman from Mexico City, won both diving events in the win over Arkansas-Little Rock. Sanchez recorded a season-high score on the 3-meter with a 345.98. She also finished first on the 1-meter with a final score of 315.83.