Diehl, Shackley & Stadden Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the seventh set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, NC State’s Daniel Diehl was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while California’s Joshua Thai earned ACC Men’s Diver of the Week honors. NC State’s Leah Shackley and California’s Isabelle Stadden shared ACC Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week honors while NC State’s Elisabeth Rockefeller was named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Daniel Diehl, NC State, So., Cumberland, Maryland

Diehl was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week after his performance against No. 7 Georgia last week. The sophomore out of Cumberland, Maryland, earned first place in the 200 IM (1:43.85) and was a member of the winning 800 free relay team (6:19.81). Diehl also came in second in the 200 back (1:41.15), second in the 100 IM (48.27) and third in the 200 free (1:33.74).

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Joshua Thai, California, Jr., Alhambra, California

In his season debut, Joshua Thai took home first in the 3-meter with a score of 343.80 and third in the 1-meter with a score of 295.70.

ACC WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Leah Shackley, NC State, Fr., Bedford, Pennsylvania

Shackley earned four individual titles last weekend in the Wolfpack’s win against No. 10 Georgia, where she contributed a team-high 36 points to the final score. The Bedford, Pennsylvania, native took first in the 200 fly (1:55.75), 200 back (1:50.81), 100 back (50.22) and the 100 fly (51.08). She also helped lead NC State to a win in the 200 medley relay (1:36.66). Shackley is undefeated in all individual events during the past two meets for the Wolfpack.

ACC WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Isabelle Stadden, California, Gr., Blaine, Minnesota

Stadden took home first in two individual events and two relay wins last week in a tri-meet against No. 4 Stanford and No. 18 Arizona State. The graduate student finished first in the 100 back (51.33), 200 back (1:51.38), 200 medley relay (1:35.38) and 200 free relay (1:29.32). Stadden’s 100 back time ranks ninth in the nation while her 200 back time places her at fifth in the nation.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State, So., Fairfax, Virginia

The Fairfax, Virginia, native swept the boards last week in a Wolfpack win against No. 10 Georgia. Rockefeller placed first in the 1-meter with a score of 280.50 before snagging a win in the 3-meter with a score of 292.58.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Nob. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vazquez Montano, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State