Schooling Enters 50 Fly World Rankings At SNAGS

50TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SNAGS)

Before Olympic champion Joseph Schooling took the OCBC Aquatic Centre to race his own 50m fly event, the 24-year-old saw one of his teammates take down his 3rd Singaporean Age Group Record.

Claiming his 3rd 17&U national mark of these championships, 16-year-old Glen Lim clocked a lifestyle best in the men’s 200m freestyle en route to bronze. Registering a mark of 1:49.74, Lim followed up his 800m free and 400m free age records from earlier in the meet with this performance tonight, one that overtook the previous Age Record of 1:50.29 set by Quah Zheng Wen back in 2013.

Taking gold in the men’s 200m free tonight was Darren Shua, who topped the podium in 1:48.63, while Jonathan Tan was right behind, touching just .07 later in 1:48.70. Both men hit the A cut for this year’s SEA Games.

Schooling’s time came in the 50m fly, where the Olympic champion followed up his 100m fly victory from last night with a mark of 23.48 to win by just under .3. The Chinese Swimming Club athlete holds the Singaporean National Record in the event with the 22.93 he registered at the 2017 World Championships .

Post-race, Schooling stated of his FINA World Championships A cut swim, “I think today was a lot better than yesterday for sure, I’m definitely going in the right direction. I tried a different suit today, it felt a lot better, we are still fine tuning the smaller things but it gives me and my coaches some direction to hop into practice with but yes, today I was a lot happier with my swim.”

Schooling’s effort inserts the former Longhorn into the season’s world rankings at #6.

Quah Ting Wen of SAC won the women’s edition of the 50m fly, putting down a time of 26.86 to represent the only female of the field to log a time under 27 seconds. Tin Wen was also golden in the women’s 200m freestyle, hitting the wall in 2:01.21 for the victory.

Maximillian Ang of APSC scored a new Senior National Record for Singapore in this morning’s 200m breaststroke heats, capturing the top seed in a mark of 2:15.11. That slid under the previous National Record time of 2:15.24 that was put on the books last year by Lionel Khoo at the Pro Swim Series in Atlanta.

Ang couldn’t repeat the magic tonight, however, as Japan’s Kohei Honda topped the podium in the 200m breast final in 2:14.21, while Ang clocked 2:15.96 for runner-up.