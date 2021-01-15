San Antonio Day 2 Finals: J. Foster & Swanson Focus on 400 IM, Cox Picks 200 FR

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

After a relaxed prelims heat, the men’s 400 IM final here in San Antonio is set to be a star-studded battle. Texas Longhorn Jake Foster, who is seeded second in this event, has chosen to opt out of the 200 free to focus on this IM event. Foster placed 5th during this morning’s prelims session at 1:51.72. The #3 seed, fellow Longhorn David Johnston, has also chosen to drop the 200 free to focus on tonight’s IM final. Johnston registered a 1:53.42 this morning to place 16th in the 200 free prelims. Florida Gator Kieran Smith leads tonight’s 200 free final with his top morning swim of 1:48.46.

Also choosing to focus on the men’s 400 IM final tonight is Michigan alum Charlie Swanson, who dropped his #9 seed in the 100 breast (1:03.72) from this morning. Joining Foster, Johnston, and Swanson in tonight’s 400 IM final will be 2016 Olympians Jay Litherland and Chase Kalisz, who cruised to earn the top seed at 4:24.72.

National champion Madisyn Cox, who is known for her strong IM skills, has scratched her #3 seed in the 400 IM. Leading the women’s 400 IM final tonight will be national event champion Emma Weyant (4:41.92). Instead, Cox will focus on the 200 free final, where she is seeded third at 2:00.87. Cox will be swimming next to teenaged National teamers Regan Smith (2:00.35) and Weyant (2:00.75). Distance ace Erica Sullivan has also chosen to focus on the 200 free B-final tonight in lieu of the 400 IM B-final.

Florida alum Natalie Hinds and Texas Longhorn Austin Katz both have dropped the 200 free and chosen to focus on the 100 fly tonight. Leading the women’s and men’s 100 fly finals respectively are Texas Longhorn Olivia Bray (59.29) and Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas (51.91). Olympic medalists Lilly King (1:08.19) and Cody Miller (1:01.20) will headline tonight’s 100 breast finals as well.

All Day 2 Finals Scratches: