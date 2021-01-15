Houlie Cranks 23.2 Breast Relay Split as Tennessee Men Roll Kentucky

TENNESSEE V. KENTUCKY (MEN)

Friday, January 15

Knoxville, TN

Short course yards (SCY)

Results (Also on Meet Mobile – ‘2021 UT vs Kentucky – Men’)

Scores Tennessee 216, Kentucky 84



Carrying the momentum over from the women’s team taking down Kentucky yesterday, the Vol men stamped out the Wildcats at home this afternoon.

The score was lopsided from the start in favor of UT, as the Kentucky ‘A’ 200 medley relay DQ’d, opening the door for Tennessee to go 1-2-3-4 with their A, B, C and D relays. Their top three relays all broke 1:30, led by their ‘A’ relay at 1:26.30. Freshman Harrison Lierz led off in 22.39, followed by a blazing 23.26 split from junior Michael Houlie on breast, a 21.12 fly leg from senior Kayky Mota and a 19.53 anchor from sophomore Scott Scanlon.

Kentucky’s Jakob Clark, a sophomore, struck back with a win in the 1000 free, going 9:10.20 in one of just two swimming wins for the Wildcats. The other was in the 400 IM, as junior Kyle Barker went 3:56.99.

Mota went on to sweep the fly events, going 46.44 to dominate the 100 and 1:45.22 to take the 200.

Houlie didn’t race individuals today, but the Tennessee breaststroke group still showed up in a big way. In the 100 breast, junior Jarel Dillard popped a 52.76, coming just .04 off of his best time from the UT Invite in November. East Carolina transfer Lyubomir Epitropov was second (53.73) and sophomore Brett Champlin third (54.16). In the 200, Epitropov threw down a 1:56.41, ahead of Dillard (1:58.94) and Champlin (2:00.63).

Tennessee picked up wins in both backstrokes, as senior Ben Blevins-Boor led a 1-2-3 in the 100 with a 48.19. Lierz was second there in 48.52, followed closely by fellow first-year Jordan Tiffany (48.66). In the 200 back, Lierz was again runner-up (1:47.84), this time behind Tiffany (1:46.82).

Scanlon was back in the 50 free, dipping under 20 to win it in 19.87, while UT junior Seth Bailey edged him out in the 100, 44.29 to 44.94. Bailey also picked up the win in the 200 free (1:37.06), followed closely by freshman Will Jackson (1:37.50). In the 500 free, Rafael Ponce de Leon, a freshman, just missed his lifetime best with a win at 4:25.70.

Kentucky’s only other win came in the 3-meter, as Mingli Zhang scored 379.58. UT’s Matt Wade was the 3-meter victor with a score of 338.48.

UT closed out the meet with a 1-2-3 in the 200 free relay (there were no Kentucky DQ’s), their ‘A’ going 1:20.04. Scanlon split 19.46 on the second leg, and Houlie was 19.97 on the third leg.