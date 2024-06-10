Sam Williamson Rips 58.95 100 Breast in Prelims to Become Fastest Aussie Since 2013

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Sam Williamson clocked a personal-best 58.95 in the 100 breaststroke prelims at the Australian Olympic Trials on Monday morning, becoming the fastest Aussie in the event since 2013.

After dropping about a quarter second off his previous-best 59.21 from February’s World Championships, the 26-year-old now ranks as the third-fastest Australian ever in the 100 breast behind Christian Sprenger (58.79 in 2013) and national record holder Brenton Rickard (58.58 in 2009). Before this year, Williamson’s best time stood at 59.86 from last June’s Trials, where he placed 2nd behind Zac Stubblety-Cook (59.68).

Williamson’s recent improvement makes him a strong contender to make the Olympic final in Paris next month as the eighth-fastest performer in the world this season. Australia hasn’t boasted an Olympic finalist in the 100 breast since Springer won silver back at the London 2012 edition.

Williamson’s performance is also great news for Australia’s medal hopes in both the mixed and men’s 400 medley relays. Stubblety-Cook blasted a 58.67 breast split in the men’s 400 medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics, where Australia placed 5th, but he went 59.88 and 59.25 at World Championships during the same races in 2022 and 2023. Stubblety-Cook, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 breast, owns a best flat-start 100 breast time of 59.51 from 2022.

The Australian men haven’t medaled in the 400 medley relay at a World Championships or Olympics since 2016, when Jake Packard split 58.84 to help them claim bronze in Rio.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (AUS), 2009

Swim Australia OQT – 59.49

2021 Time to Final – 1:01.84, James McKechnie

Top 8

Sam Williamson (MVC) – 58.95 Joshua Yong (UWSC) – 1:00.12 Joshua Collett (BOND) – 1:00.57 Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 1:00.58 Haig Buckingham (SOSC) – 1:01.02 Nash Wilkes (STHPT) – 1:01.03 Bailey Lello (CHAND) – 1:01.08 Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 1:01.30

Williamson was well under the Australian qualifying time of 59.49, but he’ll have to repeat the feat tonight in order to clinch his spot in Paris.