Saint Francis Women Sweep SUNY Oswego At St. Petersburg Classic Relays

2025 ST. PETERSBURG CLASSIC RELAYS

  • January 5, 2025
  • St. Petersburg, FL
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results

Courtesy: SFU Athletics

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

>> Women’s swimming defeated SUNY Oswego in the St. Petersburg Classic Relays, winning every race.

HOW IT HAPPENED
Reegan BrownTaylor WethMaura Rubio and Anna Bernasconi won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 1:57.71.

Aurem PifarreSara BlancoAmalia Bradburn and Katie Webster took first in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 9:36.36.

In the 3×100-meter butterfly relay, Laryssa WebsterAva Silva and Sara Turner finished at 3:35.71 for the top spot.

Bridget KurtzweilRyn Oram and Inde Patterson won the 3×100-meter, clocking in at 3:43.84.

Weth, Kathryn Tanis and Abby King claimed first in the 3×100-meter breaststroke with a time of 4:13.17.

In the 500-meter freestyle relay (50, 100, 150, 200), Brown, Webster, Pifarre and Turner finished with a time of 5:52.46 for first place.

Kurtzweil, Weth, Bernasconi and Rubio won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:12.27.

In the final event, Blanco, Morgan Moniz, Bradburn and Tanis earned first place in the 400-meter freestyle, clocking in at 4:26.17.

UP NEXT
The Red Flash will return to the pool on Jan. 18 to face American, Howard and VMI in a quad-meet hosted by the Keydets.

