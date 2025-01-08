Tulane’s Maya Wilson Named AAC Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Tulane Athletics

IRVING, TX – The Tulane swimming & diving program saw Maya Wilson earn American Athletic Conference (AAC) Swimmer of the Week honors on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson, a graduate student from Burbank, California, had a strong month stretch for the Green Wave in a pair of meets in the state of Florida in totaling six event wins. She started her run in picking up victories in the 75 free (37.18) and the 25 free (11.01) at the Eagle Holiday Splash on Dec. 19. She also was the runner-up in the 50 fly (25.15) in aiding the program take second overall. Wilson then won a total of four events at the FIU Sprint Invite on Jan. 4. She earned wins in the 200 free (1:53.71), the 100 free (51.67), the 100 fly (56.62) and the 50 free (23.67). Her time in the 100 free was a new meet record for the competition. She also won the preliminaries in the 50 free (23.86) and the semifinals in the 50 free (24.03) in assisting Tulane to a second-place finish as a team.

Wilson is the conference’s top ranked swimmer in the 100 free (48.90) and the 200 free (1.46.51). She is also currently ranked second in the AAC in the 50 free (22.69).

She is the fourth Tulane swimmer to be honored as the AAC’s Swimmer of the Week this season following Catherine Russo (Oct. 1), Andrea Zeebe (Oct. 22) and Gwen Shahboz (Nov. 5). Overall, Wilson is the seventh Tulane swimmer to be named the AAC’s Swimmer of the Week ( Gwen Shahboz – Nov. 5, 2024; Andrea Zeebe – Oct. 22, 2024; Catherine Russo – Oct. 1, 2024; Victoria Raymond – Oct. 10, 2023; Kate McDonald – Dec. 15, 2020 and Feb. 12, 2019 and Paris Zhang – Jan. 20, 2018). Her being named makes her the 14th different individual that has been named a conference swimmer of the week in the program’s history along with Gwen Shahboz (2024 – AAC), Andrea Zeebe (2024 – AAC), Catherine Russo (2024 – AAC), Victoria Raymond (2023 – AAC), Kate McDonald (2020 & 2019 – AAC), Paris Zhang (2018 – AAC), Elizabeth Cook (2015 – CUSA), Mia Schachter (2014 – CUSA), Kayla Alf-Huynh (2011 x 2 – CUSA), Samantha Berdine (2005 – CUSA), Linda McEachrane (2004 – CUSA), Sarah Dicharry (2004 – CUSA) and Leslie Christian (2004 – CUSA).

Wilson is the sixth Tulane swimmer or diver to be honored this season following Catherine Russo (Swimmer – Oct. 1), Rachel Casebolt (Diver – Oct. 1), Andrea Zeebe (Swimmer – Oct. 22), Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou (Freshman Swimmer – Oct. 22) and Gwen Shahboz ( Swimmer – Nov. 5)

Tulane 2024-25 AAC Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 1 – Catherine Russo – Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rachel Casebolt – Diver of the Week

Oct. 22 – Andrea Zeebe – Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 22 – Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou – Freshman Swimmer of the Week

Nov. 5 – Gwen Shahboz – Swimmer of the Week

Jan. 7 – Maya Wilson – Swimmer of the Week

In the team’s last meet at the FIU Sprint Invite on Jan. 4, Tulane won five events, set two meet records and had 13 top three individual finishes to earn second overall with 389 points.

In addition to Wilson’s four event wins, Andrea Zeebe won 100 back (57.18). Her time also was a new meet record in the event. Zeebe also placed first in the semifinals of the 50 back (26.72) and took second in the finals of the event (26.45). She also took second in the preliminaries of the 50 back (27.14) to qualify for the semifinals and earned third in the 100 IM (59.24).

Catherine Russo earned second in the 100 fly (57.87). She took third in the preliminaries of the 50 fly (25.94), won the semifinals of the event (25.56) and took second overall in the finals (25.24).

Lise Coetzee placed second in the 200 free (1:54.79).

Rafaela Sumida took third in the 100 back (59.86) and third in the both the semifinals (24.47) and the finals of the 50 free (24.35).

Paula Gaya Bisquerra placed third in the 100 breast (1:08.07).

Following last week’s competition in Miami, Florida, Tulane will next return home on Jan. 25 for a dual meet against Little Rock at 11 a.m. The team wraps up the home schedule and regular season by hosting West Florida on Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. The 2025 AAC Swimming Championship will be held from Feb. 19-22 in Dallas, Texas at SMU.

TICKETS

Tickets for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons along with the upcoming baseball campaign can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.