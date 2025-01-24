SafeSport CEO Addresses Former Investigator’s Rape Charges

SafeSport held its first annual “State of SafeSport” address to provide organization updates, answer questions, and address the recent arrest of a former SafeSport investigator who was charged with rape and other sex crimes.

SafeSport’s CEO, Ju’Riese Colón, spoke on behalf of SafeSport for the event, while board member Katy Spaulding moderated the Q&A session.

At the beginning of the Q&A, Colón addressed the arrest of former SafeSport investigator Jason Krasley. A former police officer, Krasley was first arrested in November 2024 on charges of stealing drug money seized in a bust. Two weeks ago, the Pennsylvania resident was arrested again, this time on rape and other sexual assault charges. The alleged crimes in both arrests took place before SafeSport hired Krasley.

SafeSport fired Krasley in November following his first arrest, Colón said. The organization hired a third-party firm to audit Krasley’s cases whose findings will be released to the public.

“[This is] something we will certainly strive to make sure will never happen again,” Colón told the virtual audience. “It was a dark week for the organization.”

When asked about specific steps SafeSport would take in response to the situation, Colón pointed to two changes. First, Colón will now personally interview every single investigator candidate before extending an offer. Second, she said SafeSport is working to establish a complaint system about investigators that athletes can use.

Other SafeSport news from the conference: