Sacred Heart Comes From Behind To Defeat CCSU In Two-Day Dual

Sacred Heart vs CCSU

January 18-19, 2025

New Britain, Conn.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: SHU Athletics

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Sacred Heart University swim and dive team came back Sunday after trailing on the first day of a two-day dual to defeat Central Connecticut State 178-175. The Pioneers improve to 8-4 on the season. Lola Barrett continued a record-breaking meet, breaking the pool record with her first place 3M score of 286.35.

The 200-medley relay of Kristen Baker , Rosemery Nieto , Emma Haas and Sophia Velleco set the tone for the day with a first-place finish in a time of 1:49.02.

Melanie Sanchez paced the Pios in the 400 IM securing second in a time of 4:43.00. Daniella Palamaro was shortly behind her in third with a time of 4:49.38.

Velleco won her second individual event of the meet in the 100 freestyle in 53.53.

Hammarlund and Julia Fanning went second and third in the 200 backstroke with times of 2:11.25 and 1:13.42, respectively.

While Barrett secured first in the 3M, Phifey Boyers and Sinclair Yadao were right behind her to complete the sweep of the 3M dive with scores of 255.38 and 242.70, respectively.

Coming off of the diving, Sanchez and Hammarlund continued the sweep, going first and second in the 100 butterfly with times of 59.54 and 1:00.14, respectively.

Velleco took a close second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.75.

Taking another close second place finish was Nieto in the 200 breaststroke in 2:28.21.

The close meet came down to the final relay. SHU needed a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay to secure the win and they did just that. Haas, Sanchez, Hammarlund and Emma Davis secured second in 3:40.74.

Up Next:

SHU will compete in its last dual meet at Holy Cross on Sunday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy: CCSU Athletics

The Central Connecticut State swimming and diving team completed its two-day dual meet versus Sacred Heart Sunday afternoon at Suydam Natatorium. The final score was in the Pioneers favor, 178-175.

The Blue Devils are home again on Friday, at 5:00 pm, when they welcome UConn to Suydam Natatorium, before hosting URI on Saturday at 2:00 pm for Senior Day.

FREESTYLE

Gabby Spaciano, 54.11, and Maggie Rutledge, 55.37, placed second and third in the 100 freestyle

Abbey Keane won the 500 freestyle, swimming a time of 5:08.95, while Maggie Rutledge, 5:09.87, was third

STROKES

Gabi Wroblewski won the 400 IM by nearly six seconds, touching the wall at 4:37.11

Sophie Milhomens won the 200 backstroke, also by nearly six seconds, with a swim of 2:05.59

Lauryn Cowing took the third spot in the 100 butterfly, at 1:00.19, with Megan Dunnigan close behind in fourth at 1:00.37

Grace Young won the 200 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 2:26.24, with Veronica Okurowski, 2:33.20, finishing in third

DIVING

Zoe Baker took fourth on the 3-meter board for CCSU, scoring 242.25 points, 0.45 shy of third place

RELAYS