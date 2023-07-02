Ryan Murphy on Being a Team USA Veteran: “We’re in the Grevers and Nathan Adrian Role”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When asked about his role on the national team, having been a prominent member since 2015, Ryan Murphy likened his situation to that of Matt Grevers and Nathan Adrian when Murphy himself was a rookie. Grevers and Adrian were both on the national team for over a decade and by the time Murphy was traveling with the USA, the pair were team captains on numerous occasions.
Sore loser. Learn to respect your opponents.
once Daniel Diehl learns how to kick undewaters, he’s gonna cook you in that 200 back. And I can’t wait for your father Rylov to return next year just to piss you off.
except Grevers and Adrian were both faster in their respective events and clear that weak field merchant Ryan Murphy
What? I love all of them, but Murphy is the only one of the 3 that was also an individual WR holder at any point, no?
Andrew Grevers burner
did nathan adrian ever break an individual WR? I think murphy is definitely on par with those guys. Grevers might’ve been dominant domestically for like a year or two more, but if Murphy makes the next olympic team he’s just as good no doubt.
Nathan Adrian was a much more valuable asset to USA relays for 8+ years and churned out medals in absolutely loaded 50 and 100 fields
I’m pretty sure Ryan Murphy had the world record in the 100 backstroke, which, of course, meant he was the best swimmer in the event ever at one point in time. No one up to that point was faster. He’s also won Olympic individual golds in two events, as well as relay golds. There is nothing “weak” about his career. It’s rather amazing that he’s able to hang on and be among the elite for such a long time.