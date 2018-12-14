Russians Move Into Spot #2 In Hangzhou Medal Standings

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

Through day 4, the United States remains atop the overall medal standings at the 2018 FINA Short Course Championships, although they only reaped one gold medal tonight. The men’s 4x50m freestyle relay produced a World Record en route to gold, while individual medalists included Ryan Murphy claiming silver in the 50m back and Caeleb Dressel snagging the same medal in the 50m free.

Leah Smith also took home a bronze in the 400m free, while Kelsi Dahlia produced bronze in the 50m fly for the stars n’ stripes.

Russia moved up to 2nd place ahead of Hungary and China, with Vlad Morozov nailing gold in the 50m free and Kliment Kolesnikov nabbing the top prize in the 100m IM. Evgeny Rylov also was an individual winner, with gold in the 50m back.