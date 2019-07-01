Russia Claims 20 Medals at European Junior Diving Championships in Kazan

Courtesy: LEN Media

The young Russian divers have never been so dominant as last week when they grabbed 11 titles and 9 silvers at home at the European Junior Diving Championships in Kazan. Behind them, Great Britain finished with 11 medals, including two golds.

Russian talent was at its best once more at the European Junior Diving Championships, held in Kazan. After coming off 9 titles, 16 medals altogether, a year ago in Tampere (FIN), now at home Russia claimed 20 medals, 11 of them gold.

Rusian Ternovoi was the prince of the meet. Two year ago he already made his mark in the youth category by clinching the 3m and 10m titles as well, now among the juniors he became the champion in the platform and to show his versatility, he was part of the winning synchro pair both in 3m and 10m. His fourth gold came in the jumping event (mixed team with four divers).

Vitalia Korolieva starred among the women, won the 1m and the 3m synchro and was runner-up in the 3m. Among the juniors, the Russian girls’ dominance was overwhelming as they posted 1-2 finishes in all three individual events though somewhat unexpectedly missed the top spot in the 10m synchro, here the Brits claimed one of their two titles. Germany also finished with two golds – both among the youths –, Ukraine and Spain managed to bag one title apiece.

Kazan will remain in the spotlight as the continent’s best junior swimmers are set to start their European campaigns on Wednesday. LEN shall offer free live streaming from all sessions.

Medal table

Russia 11 9 0 20

Great Britain 2 4 5 11

Germany 2 0 4 6

Ukraine 1 1 0 2

Spain 1 0 3 4

Italy 0 2 3 5

Belarus 0 1 0 1

Sweden 0 0 1 1

France 0 0 1 1

For detailed results, please visit http://ejc2019.microplustiming.com/indexEJC2019_web.php.