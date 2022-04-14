Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Riverside County High School Coach Arrested On Charges of Lewd Acts With Minor

A Riverside County high school swim coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a student.

Amanda Quinonez, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, Calif., is accused of committing lewd acts with a male student and distributing “harmful matter to that student which included explicit photos of a sexual nature,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a letter sent to parents from the school’s principal, Quinonez, 30, also worked as a swim and water polo coach at Eleanor Roosevelt. Her online Twitter bio, which has since been deleted, also indicated that she coached swimming and water polo at the school.

Quinonez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Tuesday and was tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information to call 951-203-4306.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!