Riverside County High School Coach Arrested On Charges of Lewd Acts With Minor

A Riverside County high school swim coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a student.

Amanda Quinonez, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, Calif., is accused of committing lewd acts with a male student and distributing “harmful matter to that student which included explicit photos of a sexual nature,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Amanda Quinonez, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Riverside County, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a student. https://t.co/CWukABkyLr — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 14, 2022

According to a letter sent to parents from the school’s principal, Quinonez, 30, also worked as a swim and water polo coach at Eleanor Roosevelt. Her online Twitter bio, which has since been deleted, also indicated that she coached swimming and water polo at the school.

Quinonez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Tuesday and was tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information to call 951-203-4306.