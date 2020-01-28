RITTER Sports Performance to Host SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic

Courtesy: RITTER Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

RITTER Sports Performance is hosting the SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic on April 4th & 5th in Charlotte, NC. This is targeted for swim coaches who want to learn how they can either improve their current, or create a new, dryland program for their team.

Strength training and dryland programming specific to swimmers can be challenging and even confusing. Especially when as a coach, you’re trying to balance the work that’s being performed in and out of the water together.

If you want your dryland program to be more than just a “filler” in your team’s program you’ll want to attend the SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic, led by Chris Ritter.

Chris Ritter has a wealth of experience guiding swimmers of all levels, from Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones and Mark Gangloff, to 8 & unders just getting started in the sport with regards to dryland and strength training. In addition, he has guided RITTER Sports Performance to be sought out globally, from swimmers and coaches who want the best dryland and strength training possible.

The concept of the SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic is to present the basics of athletic performance and strength training, while applying it to swimmers specifically, all in a simple and applicable format for coaches to then implement.

After attending the SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic, swim coaches will be able to:

Assess and coach dryland movements

Implement what your specific team needs based on level and equipment

Design and create effective programming for your swimmers and practice schedule

Develop swimmers with athleticism and reduce injuries overall

Increase strength, power and endurance over a swimmer’s career

To ensure each coach has the best learning experience possible, the SURGE Strength Dryland Clinic will have a limit to the amount of coaches who can attend. This is a great opportunity to bring multiple coaches from your staff to ensure that dryland is not a weak point of your program.

If you register by Wednesday night, February 5th at midnight, you can take advantage of the “early bird” discount. Save $100 off your registration until then with the coupon code: surge

About RITTER Sports Performance

RITTER Sports Performance helps swimmers go faster and coaches get better, worldwide. Through our online resources on strength training, stroke technique, swim-training, race analysis or nutritional coaching–RITTER is ready to help you take your swimming to the next level. Are you?

