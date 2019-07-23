Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rikako Ikee Responds To Fly Medalists’ Special Message From Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night the women’s 100m fly podium in Gwangju paid a special tribute to Japanese butterfly queen Rikako Ikee. Gold medalist Maggie MacNeil of Canada, silver medalist Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and bronze medalist Emma McKeon of Australia showed a sign of solidarity for Ikee, who is suffering from leukemia, with the women conveying the message, “Rikako, neer give up, Ikee” with hearts on their hands.

Emma McKeon, Margaret MacNeil, Sarah Sjöström – courtesy Rafael Domeyko

Ikee, who remains relatively active on social media despite treatments and hospital residence, responded to the gesture with an Instagram story. Per below, Ikee says, “Thank you! Love you guys.”

courtesy of Rikako Ikee IG

Pan Pacs multi-medalist and 2018 Asian Games MVP Ikee has been updating fans on her leukemia fight via her website. On June 5th, she was able to exit the hospital for a short visit with her family. The teenage national record holder stated, “Treatment is ongoing, and there are days I don’t feel so well. On those days, I just wait for time to pass and somehow manage to survive. I stay motivated by setting a post-discharge goal for myself.”

Heyitsme

Prayers for you girl. Stay strong so you can represent your home country next summer!

37 minutes ago
Eouai

Love this tribute they did for Rikako. Here’s to hoping she’s back, stronger than ever in 2020.

36 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

MacNeil got the
comment image

27 minutes ago

