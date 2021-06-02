Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rikako Ikee Entered In Breaststroke Events For Japan Open

2021 JAPAN OPEN

  • Thursday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 6th
  • Chiba International Swimming Centre
  • Prelims at 10 am local/Finals at 4:30 pm local
  • LCM (50m)
  • Non-Olympic Qualifier
  • Entries

Although not an Olympic qualifier with the Japanese roster for its home-based Games already determined, the 2021 Japan Open will still see a plethora of talent enter the Chiba International Swiming Centre pool.

Individual medley kings Daiya Seto and Kosuke Hagino will be dueling in the 200m distance of the discipline, while Seto will also be contesting the 200m free, 200m fly, 400m IM and an off-event of the 200m back. As for Hagino, the man is sticking to his bread-and-butter 200m free race, an event in which his time qualified him for the 800m free relay at the Japan Swim. He will also be taking on the 200m back.

Ippei Watanabe, the former World Record holder who ranks among the top 200m breaststrokers in the world, is not set to compete. The Waseda graduate saw himself shut out of his specialty event at the Japan Swim, upstaged by youngster Shoma Sato and runner-up Ryuya Mura. Sato will indeed be racing this weekend in the trio of breaststroke distances.

As for the women, leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee will be trying the breaststroke on for size, entered in the 50m and 100m sprints, along with the 100m free and 100m fly. Yui Ohashi is another big gun ready to get some pre-Olympic racing in, finetuning the 200m IM and 400m IM, while also entered in the 200m back and 50 fly.

Hswimmer
53 minutes ago

Interesting!

