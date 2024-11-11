Rhode Island Women Roll Past Providence For Dual Meet Win

Providence vs. URI

November 6, 2024

Kingston, RI

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Courtesy: URI Athletics

Team Scores

Rhode Island 171.5

Providence 103.5

How It Happened

Rhode Island won 13 of the 14 events in which it scored points, dominating in-state rival Providence for a 171.5-103.5 victory Wednesday night in the Tootell Aquatic Center.

Senior Hannah Benavides , junior Ella Hacker and sophomore Avery Potyrala each won two individual events. The trio also teamed with freshman Julia Havice to win the 200-yard Medley Relay, which opened the meet.

Benavides won the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke events. In the 50-yard race, Rhody had three of the top four finishers, as freshman Gracie Maughan tied for second place and junior Sarah Koenig placed fourth.

Hacker was victorious in both the 50- and 100-yard Butterfly events. In the 100-yard race, she defeated the field by two seconds.

Potyrala gave Rhode Island a sweep in the 50- and 100-yard Freestyle events. In the 100-yard race, she and Rylee Kelly provided a 1-2 finish for the Rams.

Havice – making her collegiate debut – picked up a second win of her own. She won the 100-yard Backstroke with a time of 59.32 seconds.

Standouts from the Pool

Junior Lily Hsu led a dominant effort for the URI diver. She won both the 1- and 3-meter events.

led a dominant effort for the URI diver. She won both the 1- and 3-meter events. In the 1-meter dive, sophomore Anna Petke placed second, junior Olivia Winslow was third and freshman Amelia Kloss was fourth.

placed second, junior was third and freshman was fourth. In the 3-meter, Winslow placed second and Kloss took fourth place.

Junior Rylee Kelly won the 200-yard Freestyle race to go with her second-place finish in the 100 Freestyle.

won the 200-yard Freestyle race to go with her second-place finish in the 100 Freestyle. Julianna Tyler second in the 50-yard backstroke.

second in the 50-yard backstroke. Senior Maddie Tetreault won the 500-yard Freestyle in the closest race of the day. She edged Providence’s Kendall Eby by .01.

What’s Next

Rhode Island visits Connecticut for a head-to-head meet on Saturday, Nov. 9. The meet begins at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Providence Athletics

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Providence College women’s swimming & diving team traveled to Kingston, R.I. on Nov. 6 to face Rhode Island in dual meet action. The Friars were defeated 171.5-103.5.

Bella Lombard and Lauren Wagner claimed first-place finishes in their respective events to lead the Friars. Lombard hit the wall first in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 28.09. Wagner won the 100-yard IM in a time of 1:02.63 and also earned two second-place finishes in the 50-yard breaststroke (30.38) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.52).

For a complete set of results, please click the following link: Complete Results vs. URI (PDF)

TOP FINISHES

Bella Lombard – 1st Place – 50-Yard Backstroke (28.09); 2nd-Place 100-Yard Backstroke (59.32)

Lauren Wagner – 1st Place – 100-Yard IM (1:02.63); 2nd-Place 50-Yard Breaststroke (30.38); 2nd-Place 100-Yard Breaststroke (1:07.52).

Kendall Eby – 2nd Place – 200-Yard Freestyle (1:58.67); 2nd-Place 500-Yard Freestyle (5:18.18)

Annie Gathof – 2nd Place – 100-Yard Butterfly (59.96); 2nd-Place 50-Yard Butterfly (26.89)

Rylie Foley – 2nd Place – 50-Yard Freestyle (24.82)

Natalia Robak – 2nd Place – 100-Yard IM (1:04.95)

The Friars return to action with a men’s meet on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Villanova (6:30 p.m.). Both the men and women will return to action on Nov. 21-24 at the Harold Anderson Invitational. The invite will take place at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I.