From the Research Files: Trends in World Rankings, 2011-2016 – Men

As we get ready for the pool swimming events to begin at FINA World Championships in Budapest, we thought we’d take a look at trends in world rankings over the last six years, as researched by Robin Pla*.

Pla has compiled lists of the top 100 swimmers in the world as at December 31st of each year from 2011 through 2016. He drills down to each pool swimming event, from the 50s of each stroke up to the 1500 free. And what emerges are some interesting trends. Looking at the big picture of men’s rankings, we see that certain countries are in ascendance (e.g., UK, Spain, Hungary, Poland), some are in decline (e.g., Brazil, Japan, China, South Africa), and some hold somewhat steady throughout the years (e.g., USA, Russia).

Number of Men Ranked Among the Top 100 Worldwide in All 17 LCM Events



From there, it’s interesting to see where each country’s relative strength lies. Among the top 100 swimmers in the world for the 17 World Championship events combined, here is the percentage of athletes who finished in the top 20 for the year. Some of the smaller contingents, such as Australia, France, and South Africa, packed big punches:

Percentage of Top-100 Men Ranked Among the Top 20 Worldwide in All 17 LCM Events

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 France 29% 33% 27% 21% 25% 32% Italy 15% 13% 15% 19% 16% 19% Germany 27% 18% 19% 21% 22% 20% USA 23% 23% 26% 22% 22% 26% Australia 23% 26% 28% 31% 22% 25% UK 20% 19% 23% 31% 28% 22% Russia 11% 13% 22% 19% 18% 20% Japan 16% 13% 16% 15% 22% 18% China 18% 18% 21% 42% 21% 23% Spain 21% 16% 6% 10% 8% 9% Hungary 38% 45% 22% 27% 32% 18% Sweden 8% 0% 25% 0% 17% 7% Pays-Bas 52% 47% 8% 0% 14% 31% Canada 10% 15% 15% 13% 14% 13% Poland 25% 23% 23% 15% 20% 21% Brazil 24% 29% 22% 19% 21% 25% Ukraine 13% 14% 33% 22% 33% 26% South Africa 22% 21% 28% 32% 28% 37% Denmark 33% 18% 25% 8% 20% 8% Belgium 8% 6% 0% 11% 20% 9%

Taking a look at the most recent swim year, notice how Japan dominated in breast and fly. France and Poland are overweighted, if you will, in freestyle prowess. Were it not for Japan, USA would have dominated the IMs by a factor of 2.

Number of Men Ranked Among the Top 100 Worldwide in 2016, per Stroke

Per Stroke Free Back Breast Fly IM France 30 10 4 10 2 Italy 33 22 20 14 8 Germany 36 11 14 12 8 USA 90 46 30 36 36 Australia 50 20 13 21 18 UK 38 15 21 13 15 Russia 34 23 26 25 7 Japan 38 26 41 39 24 China 19 8 15 7 11 Spain 12 9 0 5 7 Hungary 16 11 3 12 14 Sweden 4 0 3 4 3 Pays-Bas 7 0 2 3 1 Canada 14 10 6 3 6 Poland 19 10 5 10 3 Brazil 22 10 16 13 4 Ukraine 7 2 1 9 0 South Africa 8 3 7 5 4 Denmark 6 1 1 5 0 Belgium 15 0 3 3 1

Not unsurprisingly, European and Asian countries, which race 50s of stroke far more often than the Americans do, lead the rankings in the shorter distances, while USA is the undisputed leader in 200s and above.

Number of Men Ranked Among the Top 100 Worldwide in 2016, per Distance

Per Distance 50s 100s 200s >400 France 16 12 15 13 Italy 33 19 24 21 Germany 20 17 19 25 USA 32 63 85 58 Australia 27 28 38 29 UK 18 20 35 29 Russia 36 33 31 15 Japan 29 36 65 38 China 5 15 25 15 Spain 9 4 6 14 Hungary 8 10 22 16 Sweden 2 3 5 4 Pays-Bas 5 2 5 1 Canada 7 11 11 10 Poland 16 8 9 14 Brazil 12 27 19 7 Ukraine 7 6 1 5 South Africa 7 5 10 5 Denmark 4 2 3 4 Belgium 5 7 8 2

*Robin Pla (@RobiinRoad) is National Technical Consultant for the Ministry of Sports, attached to the French Swimming Federation. He is scientific consultant to the French national teams. He is also assistant coach for the National group at INSEP in Paris. Pla holds a Master in Sports, Expertise and Elite Performance and a Master in Sports Management. He is currently working on his doctorate on the distribution of intensity in training.