2017 World Champs: Italy Pulls 3 Swimmers on Day 1 (Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Tomorrow will mark the first session of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Start lists are posted for the first session, and Italy is pulling three of their swimmers from their events. Italian record-holding sprinter Silvia di Pietro is out of the 100 fly, while Alice Mizzau and Simona Quadrella have scratched the 400 free.
Other scratches for the day include USC’s Louise Hansson in the 200 IM, Brazil’s Manuella Lyrio in the 400 free, Finland’s Matias Koski in the 400 free, and the Icelandic women’s relay in the 4×100 free.
You can see a full scratch roundup for day one prelims below:
- Silvia Di Pietro, Italy: W 100 fly, 19th seed
- Kim Busch, Netherlands: W 100 fly, 28th seed
- Matias Koski, Finland: M 400 free, 25th Seed
- Lisa Zaiser, Austria: W 200 IM, 20th seed
- Louise Hansson, Sweden: W 200 IM, 24th seed
- Alice Mizzau, Italy: W 400 free, 13th seed
- Simona Quadrella, Italy: 17th seed
- Manuella Lyrio, Brazil: W 400 free, 21st seed
- Emma Robinson, New Zealand: W 400 free, 26th seed
- Iceland, women’s 4×100 free, 10th seed
Simona Quadarella (interesting to watch in the 1500 free), not Quadrella 😉