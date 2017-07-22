2017 World Champs: Italy Pulls 3 Swimmers on Day 1 (Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tomorrow will mark the first session of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Start lists are posted for the first session, and Italy is pulling three of their swimmers from their events. Italian record-holding sprinter Silvia di Pietro is out of the 100 fly, while Alice Mizzau and Simona Quadrella have scratched the 400 free.

Other scratches for the day include USC’s Louise Hansson in the 200 IM, Brazil’s Manuella Lyrio in the 400 free, Finland’s Matias Koski in the 400 free, and the Icelandic women’s relay in the 4×100 free.

You can see a full scratch roundup for day one prelims below:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 World Champs: Italy Pulls 3 Swimmers on Day 1 (Scratch Report)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
nuotofan

Simona Quadarella (interesting to watch in the 1500 free), not Quadrella 😉

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 5 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht grew up in Kansas and spent most of her childhood trying to convince coaches to let her swim backstroke in freestyle sets. She took her passion to Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and swam at NAIA Nationals all four years. After graduating in 2015, she moved to …

Read More »