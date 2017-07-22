2017 World Champs: Italy Pulls 3 Swimmers on Day 1 (Scratch Report)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tomorrow will mark the first session of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. Start lists are posted for the first session, and Italy is pulling three of their swimmers from their events. Italian record-holding sprinter Silvia di Pietro is out of the 100 fly, while Alice Mizzau and Simona Quadrella have scratched the 400 free.

Other scratches for the day include USC’s Louise Hansson in the 200 IM, Brazil’s Manuella Lyrio in the 400 free, Finland’s Matias Koski in the 400 free, and the Icelandic women’s relay in the 4×100 free.

You can see a full scratch roundup for day one prelims below: