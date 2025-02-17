Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

Reason #3 to Make the Switch to Commit: Onboarding is Simple

✨Streamline Your Swim Team Management: Simple Onboarding with Commit Swimming

At Commit Swimming, we understand that simplicity and efficiency are key when adopting new software. That’s why our onboarding process is designed to get you up and running quickly, with an average onboarding time of just three weeks.

Streamlined Team Onboarding

Our goal is to make the transition seamless, so you can focus on what matters most—coaching your swimmers. From the moment you sign up, our team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth experience for you and your team.

📣But don’t just take our word for it! Here’s what our users have to say 📣

“When I think of Commit, the first thing that comes to mind is ‘user-friendly,’ followed by how well you guys respond to your clients’ needs.”

“You all have been very helpful and it just confirms our decision to switch platforms…We already have teams asking about the switch to Commit so we will definitely pass along our experience.”

Whether you’re tracking workouts, managing data, or analyzing performance, Commit Swimming is built to make your life easier. Ready to dive in? Let us show you how simple it can be to take your team to the next level.

Get started today—Commit Swimming is here to help!

