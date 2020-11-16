Ranomi on ISL Bubble: “I’ve never experienced something like this” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2
- Sunday, November 15th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 16th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Iron / Toronto Titans
Reported by Reid Carlson.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY
Big points for Iron as Henique and Kromowidjojo finish 1-2. Henique stole Toronto’s Rebecca Smith‘s point bringing Iron’s total takeaway from this race up to 17. LA finished 3rd and 4th while Cali was 5th and 6th, though each American team is comfortably ahead in total points.