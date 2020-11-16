Ed Accura Announces “Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel” for May 2021 Release

British music producer and activist Ed Accura has announced a sequel to his wave-making documentary “A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim, scheduled for release in May 2021.

The new film, titled “Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel,” will feature scripted scenes combined with real interview footage of 14-25 year olds from the Black community talking about why their generation doesn’t swim. This is an evolution of the original film, which included interspersed interview footage and animation about Accura’s own fear of water, which eventually led to him taking swim lessons.

The story follows two Black youths (Layla and K-Frost) from a gritty south London council estate, who are part of a music and sports-based community program designed to help give young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds a better chance in life. But, to complete this program which opens doors to a world of opportunities they must learn to swim.

Frank (Ed Accura), who will be acting as a mentor, based on his real-life issues with swimming faces the huge challenge of getting these two young adults to attempt to get into the water. With only two weeks, will he succeed? And will he ever get to the bottom of why Layla and K-Frost refuse to swim in the first place?

While Accura’s first film began as a music and film project, it quickly evolved into a social movement that included the launch of the Black Swimming Association (BSA) in the UK.

Danielle Obe, Interim CEO for the BSA, said: “Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel” is an accurate representation of the barriers the Black community face when it comes to swimming, whether that stems from an inherited cultural belief, or simply not having the access, knowledge or confidence they need to get in the pool. It’s time we broke down those barriers, and the BSA is proud to be the first organisation of its kind to tackle this issue head on.

The BSA has formed partnerships with both Swim England and swimwear manufacturer Speedo to encourage more Black people to swim in England, where Sport England estimates that 95% of Black adults and 80% of Black children do not swim.

The 2nd documentary will feature at least 3 songs from Accura.

A Spoken Word Trailer for the Sequel

Announcing “Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel” – May 2021 🎬🏊🏿‍♀️🏊🏾🏊🏻‍♂️🏊🏽‍♂️ I strongly believe that Black youth culture will be the turning point and answer to this generation’s long-term issue with the disproportionate number of Black people who don’t swim.@BlackSwimAssoc #bcsthesequel pic.twitter.com/BtS4rMi9q3 — Ed Accura (@ed_accura) November 16, 2020

Full Press Release, Courtesy Ed Accura

London, UK, November 16th, 2020 – Ed Accura, the producer behind the feature film documentary “A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim”, announces the follow up, Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel, set for global release in May 2021.

The second feature film documentary combines acting with real interview footage of 14 – 25-year old from the Black community voicing their thoughts on why their generation does not swim.

The story follows two Black youths (Layla and K-Frost) from a gritty south London council estate, who are part of a music and sports-based community program designed to help give young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds a better chance in life. But, to complete this program which opens doors to a world of opportunities they must learn to swim.

Frank (Ed Accura), who will be acting as a mentor, based on his real-life issues with swimming faces the huge challenge of getting these two young adults to attempt to get into the water. With only two weeks, will he succeed? And will he ever get to the bottom of why Layla and K-Frost refuse to swim in the first place?

Ed strongly believes that Black youth culture could be the turning point and answer to this generation’s long-term issue with the disproportionate number of Black people who do not swim.

“Aquaphobia still persists in many Black parents who didn’t get the opportunity to learn the skill and who still believe it’s safer to stay away from the water than to learn how to swim.”

“There comes a point where this generational cycle has to be broken and that time is now.”

According to official figures released by Sport England, 95% of black adults and 80% of black children in England do not swim. Ed is also co-founder of the Black Swimming Association (BSA), which was set up in March this year to champion inclusivity, representation and diversity in aquatics; highlighting the value of swimming as an essential life-saving skill and showcasing aquatic opportunities and pathways which will otherwise be invisible to Black communities.

Danielle Obe, Interim CEO for the BSA, said: “Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel” is an accurate representation of the barriers the Black community face when it comes to swimming, whether that stems from an inherited cultural belief, or simply not having the access, knowledge or confidence they need to get in the pool. It’s time we broke down those barriers, and the BSA is proud to be the first organisation of its kind to tackle this issue head on.

“With support from the aquatic governing bodies, we can diversify the sport that saves lives and make positive change. This includes more representation for Black people at all levels in the sport, from the board room to the swimming pool, and making water safety, life-saving and drowning prevention skills accessible for Black communities everywhere.”

Blacks Can’t Swim The Sequel, is scheduled for a global release in May 2021.

www.blackscantswim.com

#bcsthesequel