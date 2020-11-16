2020 ISL Semifinal 2– Cali Condors, LA Current Move on to Final

2020 International Swimming League

Cali Condors won the second semifinal match of the 2020 International Swimming League season, with 605.5 points in a dominant performance on Sunday and Monday. LA Current secured the second-place spot with 462 points. They will join the Condors in next weekend’s final against Energy Standard and London Roar.

The match was marked by, among other things, three American records for Cali Condors sensation Caeleb Dressel. Dressel and five of his teammates (Lilly King, Olivia Smoliga, Molly Hannis, Hali Flickinger, and Coleman Stewart) were among the top-10 performers of the match. King, Hannis and Stewart were all competitors in the skins races.

LA Condors’ Ryan Murphy, Beryl Gastaldello, Tom Shields, and Anastasia Gorbenko made up the rest of the top-10. It wasn’t until the 13th performance of the meet that we saw a swimmer from another team, Emre Sakci of Iron.

Rank Club Club Code Men Women Mixed Total 1 Cali Condors CAC 264.5 315.0 26.0 605.5 2 LA Current LAC 252.0 192.0 18.0 462.0 3 Iron IRO 182.5 150.0 8.0 340.5 4 Toronto Titans TOR 121.0 160.0 22.0 303.0

With the two semifinals all wrapped up, we now know the four teams that will contest the International Swimming League final. Cali Condors and LA Current will join semifinal 1’s first- and second-place teams, Energy Standard and London Roar, next weekend in Budapest to determine the league winner for the 2020 season.

Semifinals Standings

Rank Club Code SF Matches SF1 SF2 Standings Points =1 Energy Standard ENS 1 4 4 =1 Cali Condors CAC 1 4 4 =3 London Roar LON 1 3 3 =3 LA Current LAC 1 3 3 =5 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1 2 2 =5 Iron IRO 1 2 2 =7 NY Breakers NYB 1 1 1 =7 Toronto Titans TOR 1 1 1

League Standings After Match 10

Rank Club Code Matches Played M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 Standings Points 1 Cali Condors CAC 4 4 4 4 4 16 2 Energy Standard ENS 4 3 4 4 4 15 3 London Roar LON 4 4 4 3 2 13 4 LA Current LAC 4 2 4 3 3 12 5 Iron IRO 4 3 3 3 2 11 6 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 4 3 2 2 3 10 7 Toronto Titans TOR 4 2 3 2 1 8 8 NY Breakers NYB 4 1 2 2 1 6 9 DC Trident DCT 4 2 1 1 1 5 10 Aqua Centurions AQC 4 1 1 1 1 4

Season Earnings, by Team (in USD)

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Below are the 2020 season payouts to each team. Interestingly, Tokyo Frog Kings is the highest-ranked team with no MVP bonuses; they still earned $700 more than Iron who benefited from $34k in MVP money.