QUIZ: Last 5 World Champions In All Men’s Swimming Events

Can you name the past five World Champions in each men’s swimming event?

A few notes on this quiz:

As always, the quiz will accept last names only.

Spellings must be correct, or at least relatively close to be accepted.

The quiz includes gold medalists from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 long course World Championships. Short course World Championships are not included.

The quiz covers all individual events, and all relay events. For the relays, you only need to enter the correct country.

There are 100 total answers in this quiz – how many can you name in just ten minutes?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.