Arkansas Building Sprint Group’s 2nd Act with 2022 Commit Delaney Harrison

Delaney Harrison from the Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club in Georgia has given the Arkansas Razorbacks their first public verbal commitment in the high school class of 2022.

Harrison is the defending Georgia 6A High School State Champion in the 100 yard free, and has a trio of runner-up finishers (twice in the 50 free, once in the 100 free as a freshman) to go with it. Her Sequoyah High School team finished 6th overall at February’s state championship meet.

At the recent Georgia Holiday Invite, a part of the USA Swimming Winter 18 & Under Championships series, Harrison was able to knock down her best times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles, plus the 100 fly. Among those races, the 200 free (1.6 second improvement) and the 100 fly (2.5 second improvement) were the biggest drops, greatly improving her diversity and three-event value at the college level.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 50.99

200 free – 1:50.50

100 back – 57.87

200 back – 2:04.34

100 fly – 55.68

As a sprint freestyler, Harrison fits into the specialty in which Arkansas has built its reputation under head coach Neil Harper. They finished 4th out of 12 teams in the 200 free relay at last season’s SEC Championships, led by the conference runner-up in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free Anna Hopkin (who has since graduated).

The Razorbacks are now rebuilding for their 2nd act, and while they’ve brought in back-to-back diverse classes, there’s still a strong flavor of sprinters among them.

Among this year’s freshman are Anna Ervin (23.8/51.5 out of high school), Bella Cothern (23.0 out of high school, 50.6 already this season), and Serena Gould (23.5/50.7 out of high school). Next fall the team brings in another fast British sprinter in the form of Macy Lawrence, one of the UK’s top junior sprinters, and Claire Rumzie, who has bests of 24.0 in the 50 free and 52.3 in the 100 free entering her senior year of high school.

